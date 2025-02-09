Super Bowl LIX Chiefs vs. Eagles Same Game Parlay: Will Mahomes have big rushing day?

Will Patrick Mahomes have another decent rushing performance in a Super Bowl? Will DeVonta Smith out-produced A.J. Brown in the Eagles’ passing game? Read on for our Super Bowl LIX Chiefs vs. Eagles Same Game Parlay prediction.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Same Game Parlay Prediction: Patrick Mahomes over 28.5 Rushing Yards

Mahomes tends to run more in big games. Take the AFC Championship for example. In the Chiefs’ victory over the Bills in the conference title game, Mahomes had 43 yards rushing.

A year ago against the 49ers in the Super Bowl, Mahomes was actually the Chiefs’ leading rusher with 66 yards on nine attempts. Against this same Eagles team two years ago, he had 44 yards rushing on six attempts in Kansas City’s 38-35 victory. Even when the Chiefs were stomped by the Tom Brady-led Bucs 31-9 in the 2021 NFL title game, Mahomes had 33 yards rushing on five carries.

The only time Mahomes finished with fewer than 30 yards rushing in a Super Bowl was in the Chiefs’ 31-20 win over the 49ers in the 2020 Super Bowl. Even then, he had 29 yards on nine attempts.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Same Game Parlay Prediction: Xavier Worthy over 55.5 Receiving Yards

Just like Rashee Rice a year ago, the Chiefs have slowly brought along their stud rookie receiver. If Rice weren’t injured, perhaps Worthy’s role in the offense wouldn’t have grown as much throughout the year. Nonetheless, Worthy had his best game of his rookie season in the AFC Championship Game, catching six-of-seven targets for a season-high 85 yards and a touchdown. He’s now a significant part of this Kansas City offense, catching at least five receptions in seven straight games. Despite the difficult matchup, I still see Worthy getting over this receiving number.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Same Game Parlay Prediction: DeVonta Smith over 52.5 Receiving Yards

I like the over for Smith’s receptions and receiving yards, but I’ll choose his yards for this prop. In the two games that these two teams have played the last two seasons, Smith has had success versus the Chiefs. This could be because Kanas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has chosen to focus on A.J. Brown and conceding the underneath routes to Smith in the process.

In any event, Smith caught seven passes for 100 yards (nine targets) versus the Chiefs in the first Super Bowl between these two teams. When these teams played their rematch a season ago, Smith caught six passes for 99 yards on eight targets. In both games, Smith drew more targets than Brown.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Same Game Parlay Prediction: A.J. Brown under 23.5 Longest Reception

Brown He caught a 31-yard pass against the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game to cash the over, but Washington’s defense is trash. The only other time that A.J. Brown went over his longest reception number in his last nine games was versus that same Commanders defense on December 22. Otherwise, A.J. Brown has been limited from a big-play standpoint.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Same Game Parlay Prediction: Kareem Hunt Anytime Touchdown

We’re getting this prop at +150, so we’re adding tremendous value to our SGP. Hunt found the end zone in the Chiefs’ Divisional round win over the Texans, as well as in the AFC title game against Buffalo. It was the fourth consecutive game in which he scored at least one touchdown.

Same Game Parlay Odds: +2760 (Fanduel Sportsbook)

Read More Super Bowl LIX Coverage:

JuJu Smith-Schuster Super Bowl LIX Player Prop Prediction

Dallas Goedert Super Bowl LIX Player Prop Prediction

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl LIX Player Prop Prediction

Jalen Hurts Super Bowl LIX Player Prop Prediction

Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl LIX Game Prediction

DeVonta Smith Super Bowl LIX Prop Predictions

Kareem Hunt Super Bowl LIX Prop Prediction

A.J. Brown Super Bowl LIX Prop Prediction

Marquise Brown Super Bowl LIX Prop Prediction

Saquon Barkley Super Bowl LIX Prop Prediction

Travis Kelce Super Bowl LIX Prop Predictions