Super Bowl LIX Predictions: The One Jalen Hurts Prop to Bet

Jalen Hurts, quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, had a standout 2024 NFL season, leading his team to a 14–3 regular-season record and a Super Bowl LIX appearance. That said, here’s one under to bet for a Hurts prop on Super Bowl Sunday.

Jalen Hurts Sets Career Highs

Hurts achieved career highs in completion percentage (68.7%), yards per attempt (8.0), and passer rating (103.7), while throwing only five interceptions. He also contributed significantly on the ground, rushing for 630 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Snapshot of 2024 Season

The Eagles began the season with a 2–2 record but then embarked on a franchise-record 10-game winning streak, during which Hurts averaged 8.7 yards per pass attempt and had a 14:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. In Week 16, Hurts suffered a concussion, causing him to miss the final two regular-season games. He returned for the playoffs, leading the Eagles to victories over the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, and Washington Commanders, securing their spot in the Super Bowl.

Hurts’ leadership and performance were instrumental in the Eagles’ success, culminating in their Super Bowl LIX appearance against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jalen Hurts Super Bowl LIX Prop Prediction

My favorite Hurts-related prop bet for Super Bowl LIX is the under for his longest pass completion. The over/under is 32.5, which is a number he hasn’t hit yet in the playoffs. He had a 31-yard completion versus the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game and a 31-yard completion versus the Rams in the Divisional round. He had a 28-yard completion against the Packers Wildcard Weekend, which also fell under the total of 33.5. In fact, he has gone under his longest pass completion in eight consecutive games dating back to the regular season.

Jalen Hurts Super Bowl LIX Prop Prediction: UNDER 32.5 LONGEST COMPLETION

Read More Super Bowl LIX Coverage:

Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl LIX Game Prediction

DeVonta Smith Super Bowl LIX Prop Predictions

Kareem Hunt Super Bowl LIX Prop Prediction

A.J. Brown Super Bowl LIX Prop Prediction

Marquise Brown Super Bowl LIX Prop Prediction

Saquon Barkley Super Bowl LIX Prop Prediction

Travis Kelce Super Bowl LIX Prop Predictions