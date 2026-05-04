NBA Playoff Predictions: Spurs too big of Spread Favorite vs. Wolves?

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The NBA playoffs take center stage Monday night with two compelling Game 1 matchups, and both contests offer clear betting value if you break down the situational edges.

The 76ers and Knicks renew a heated postseason rivalry at Madison Square Garden, where rest, depth, and home-court intensity could play a major role right out of the gate. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves head to San Antonio as massive underdogs, but this number may be inflated given Minnesota’s defensive identity and ability to stay competitive—even shorthanded.

With one game shaping up as a potential statement win for a contender and the other offering sneaky value on a big spread, there are sharp angles to attack on both sides of the board.

76ers vs. Knicks Game 1

The Eastern Conference semifinals tip off with a familiar rivalry as the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks meet again in a high-stakes playoff clash. While this series has a history of tight, dramatic finishes, Game 1 sets up as a spot where one side holds a clear situational edge—and the spread reflects it.

Why Knicks -7.5 Is the Right Side

Everything about this matchup points to New York being in a prime position to make a statement in Game 1.

Start with rest. The Knicks are coming off a dominant closeout win over Atlanta, wrapping up their series early and getting valuable recovery time. Philadelphia, on the other hand, is coming off an emotional and physically draining Game 7 win over Boston just two days ago. That kind of turnaround—especially after a comeback from 3-1 down—often leads to a flat start in the next series.

Then there’s Joel Embiid. While he returned in the Boston series, he’s clearly not at full strength and was dealing with discomfort late in Game 7. Against a deep, physical Knicks frontcourt featuring Karl-Anthony Towns, that becomes a major concern over the course of a full game.

New York also brings more balance offensively. Jalen Brunson continues to play at an elite level, and the addition of Towns and Mikal Bridges gives the Knicks multiple scoring options that can stretch Philadelphia’s defense. That depth advantage becomes even more important in a Game 1 setting where adjustments haven’t been made yet.

And of course, there’s Madison Square Garden. Few playoff environments have the same impact, and the Knicks have consistently fed off that energy. With a rested roster and a crowd ready to erupt, this is a tough spot for a fatigued 76ers team to keep things close.

76ers vs. Knicks Prediction

Philadelphia has the star power to compete in this series, but Game 1 is all about timing—and the Knicks have every edge in that department.

Pick: Knicks -7.5

Projected Score: Knicks 112, 76ers 101

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game 1

The Western Conference semifinals open with a fascinating contrast in perception versus reality. The San Antonio Spurs enter as heavy favorites behind a superstar season from Victor Wembanyama, but the betting line in Game 1 may be giving them a bit too much credit against a battle-tested Minnesota team.

Why Timberwolves +13.5 Has Value

A spread this large in a playoff game demands serious justification—and it’s hard to find enough reasons to lay this many points.

Yes, the Spurs are elite, and Wembanyama is capable of taking over any game. But Minnesota’s identity is built to withstand exactly this kind of challenge. The Timberwolves are one of the most physical defensive teams in the league, anchored by Rudy Gobert, who has both the size and experience to at least make life difficult for Wembanyama.

Even more important is Minnesota’s resilience. They just eliminated Denver in the first round despite dealing with major injuries, and that speaks volumes about their ability to compete under adversity. While Anthony Edwards’ status is uncertain, this team has already proven it can adjust and still play winning—or at least competitive—basketball.

Historically, Minnesota has also matched up well with San Antonio. The Timberwolves went 2-1 against the Spurs this season, and Edwards dominated those games when available. Even if he’s limited, that prior success suggests this isn’t a matchup where San Antonio can simply run away and hide.

Game 1s also tend to be more measured, especially in the playoffs. Teams are feeling each other out, rotations tighten, and defensive intensity is high. That naturally favors the underdog when the spread is this inflated.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Prediction

San Antonio may very well win this game—but asking them to cover a double-digit spread against a disciplined, defensive-minded playoff team is a different story.

Pick: Timberwolves +13.5

Projected Score: Spurs 108, Timberwolves 98