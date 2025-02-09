Super Bowl LIX Prediction: Our favorite Patrick Mahomes Player Prop to Bet

Set to make his fifth Super Bowl appearance of his already incredible career, which Super Bowl LIX player prop bet is our favorite for Patrick Mahomes?

Patrick Mahomes Season in Review

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs through a remarkable 2024 NFL season, culminating in their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance. The Chiefs began the season with a nine-game winning streak, tying the franchise record for the best start. They finished with a 15–2 record, securing the AFC’s top seed.

In the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, Mahomes surpassed Len Dawson to become the Chiefs’ all-time passing yards leader. By Week 3, he had achieved his 77th regular-season win, setting a new NFL record for the most victories by a quarterback in their first 100 starts. In Week 8, Mahomes reached 30,000 career passing yards in just 103 games, breaking the previous record held by Matthew Stafford.

Statistically, Mahomes completed 392 of 581 pass attempts (67.5% completion rate), accumulating 3,928 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also contributed 307 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Notably, this was his first season as a starter without surpassing 4,000 passing yards or receiving a Pro Bowl selection.

In the postseason, Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 23–14 victory over the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round. In the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills, he recorded two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown, securing a 32–29 win and advancing the Chiefs to Super Bowl LIX.

Mahomes is preparing for his fifth Super Bowl appearance, aiming for his fourth championship title. His leadership and consistent high-level performance have been pivotal in the Chiefs’ sustained success.

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl LIX Prop Prediction

My favorite Mahomes-related player prop is the over on his rushing yards. The current number is 28.5. The Kansas City quarterback tends to run more in big games. Take the AFC Championship for example. In the Chiefs’ victory over the Bills in the conference title game, Mahomes had 43 yards rushing.

A year ago against the 49ers in the Super Bowl, Mahomes was actually the Chiefs’ leading rusher with 66 yards on nine attempts. Against this same Eagles team two years ago, he had 44 yards rushing on six attempts in Kansas City’s 38-35 victory. Even when the Chiefs were stomped by the Tom Brady-led Bucs 31-9 in the 2021 NFL title game, Mahomes had 33 yards rushing on five carries. The only time Mahomes finished with fewer than 30 yards rushing in a Super Bowl was in the Chiefs’ 31-20 win over the 49ers in the 2020 Super Bowl. Even then, he had 29 yards on nine attempts.

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl LIX Prop Prediction: Over 28.5 Rushing Yards

