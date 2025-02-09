Super Bowl LIX Underdog Fantasy Picks: Saquon Barkley, Patrick Mahomes & DeVonta Smith

Playing Underdog Fantasy on Super Bowl Sunday? Read on for our Super Bowl LIX Underdog Fantasy Picks, including selections for Saquon Barkley, Patrick Mahomes and DeVonta Smith.

Super Bowl LIX Underdog Fantasy Picks: Saquon Barkley 24.5 Longest Rush (Higher)

I like this selection more than Barkley’s rushing yards or attempts, as we only need him to break off one long run to cash this pick. That way, we’re not holding out for Barkley to go higher on his yardage total like he failed to in the NFC Championship Game. Even though he had a monster game, Barkley fell lower the 126.5-yard rushing total with “only” 118 yards.

That said, do you know what Barkley did accomplish? He went higher than 27.5 yards on his longest rush and he did so on his first carry of the game. He broke free for a 60-yard touchdown run versus the Commanders to set the tone for an Eagles’ blowout. It was his seventh touchdown run of 50 or more yards this season. No other player had more than two in the entire NFL.

Barkley has also gone higher on his longest rush total in seven out of his last nine games. (Week 18 doesn’t count since he didn’t face the Giants.) He’s also two-for-three on his longest rushing prop this postseason.

Super Bowl LIX Underdog Fantasy Picks: Patrick Mahomes 30.5 Rushing Yards (Higher)

Dating back to his first-ever Super Bowl appearance, Mahomes has loved to run in these big games. In his first Super Bowl matchup with the 49ers, the Kansas City quarterback rushed nine times for 29 yards. Against the Bucs in his second-ever Super Bowl, Mahomes had five rush attempts for 33 yards despite running for his life playing behind a poor offensive line.

When these two teams played just two years ago, Mahomes finished with six rush attempts for 44 yards. And in the Chiefs’ 25-22 win over the 49ers in last year’s Super Bowl, Mahomes had nine rush attempts for 66 yards.

Two weeks ago when the Chiefs defeated the Bills in the AFC Championship Game, Mahomes had 11 carries for 43 yards.

Super Bowl LIX Underdog Fantasy Picks: DeVonta Smith 6.0 Targets (Higher)

Smith was targeted exactly four times against the Packers (Wildcard), Rams (Divisional) and Commanders (NFC Championship) this postseason. So why add two more targets to his total and go higher? Because he’s had big games versus the Chiefs the last two times these two teams have met.

In those two games, Smith has seven receptions for 100 yards and six catches for 99 yards. More specifically to our selection tonight, Smith had nine targets in the Super Bowl two years ago and another eight targets last season when the Eagles played the Chiefs in the regular season. Steve Spagnuolo was Kansas City’s defensive coordinator in both meetings. With the attention needed to slow down Barkley in the running game and A.J. Brown in the passing game, there should be plenty of targets tonight for Smith.

