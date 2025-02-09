Eagles vs. Chiefs Prediction: Who Will Win the Super Bowl?

The back-to-back defending Super Bowl Champions will look to three-peat on Sunday when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans. Kansas City finished off the regular season with a 15-2 record and is coming off of a big win over the Bills in the conference championship. Philadelphia ended with a 14-3 record and cruised by the Commanders in the conference championship to make it back to the Big Game. Kansas City is a very slight -115 favorite with this Eagles vs. Chiefs matchup set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Kansas City Chiefs (-115) at Philadelphia Eagles (-105) o/u 48.5

6:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 9, 2025

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Eagles

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 41% of bets are on Philadelphia. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles took on their division rival in the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game and dominated the matchup, winning 55-23. Jalen Hurts completed 20 of 28 pass attempts for 246 yards and a touchdown. He also added 3 touchdowns on the ground. Saquon Barkley rushed for 118 yards and 3 touchdowns. A.J. Brown led receivers with 96 yards. The defense had an interception and 3 fumble recoveries.

Eagles edge rusher Brandon Graham has been activated off of the IR and will look to return to the field following a full participation in practice on Friday. He tore his triceps in late November.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs took down the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game 32-29. Patrick Mahomes completed 18 of 26 pass attempts for 245 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 43 yards and two touchdowns. Kareem Hunt led the way on the ground with 64 yards and a touchdown. Xavier Worthy had 6 receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown. Travis Kelce finished with 2 receptions for 19 yards.

Eagles vs. Chiefs Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 9-1 SU in their last 10 games

The OVER is 4-2 in Philadelphia’s last 6 games

Kansas City is 23-2 SU in their last 25 games

The UNDER is 6-2 in Kansas City’s last 8 games

Eagles vs. Chiefs Prediction:

Take the Chiefs to three-peat on Sunday night. They’ve lost one game all season with Patrick Mahomes under center. I don’t think they will lose again. The Eagles rely heavily on their run offense with Saquon Barkley. But the Chiefs bring a great rushing defense, allowing just 4.2 yards per attempt, ranking 9th in the NFL. They struggled a bit against James Cook and the Bills, allowing 6.5 yards per attempt to him, but I don’t think they will allow that to happen again. Steve Spagnuolo will make sure his defense slows down the run, and put all the pressure on Jalen Hurts, who has been up and down all season, to beat them through the air. The Chiefs rank 4th in opponent points per game, allowing 19.4.

On the other side, the Eagles have the top ranked defense in the league, giving up just 17.9 points per game. They rank 3rd in takeaways per game and have averaged 3.3 takeaways per game over the first 3 games of the playoffs. However, the Chiefs have been great at protecting the ball. Patrick Mahomes struggled with interceptions early on in the season, but he hasn’t thrown one in any of the last 8 games and has just two in the last 11 games. On top of that, the Chiefs have lost just 4 fumbles all season. The Chiefs offense has combined for 55 points in their two postseason matchups, and have multiple weapons that can make big plays.

I think this will be a very good game, and it should stay very close. But Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and the Kansas City Chiefs know how to take care of business in the Big Game. I’ll roll with them here to win another Championship.

Eagles vs. Chiefs Prediction: Chiefs ML