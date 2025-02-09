Super Bowl LIX Prop Prediction: Will Dallas Goedert go over in yards?

Tight end Dallas Goedert has carved out a significant role in the Eagles’ run to the Super Bowl this season. Will his solid playoff run continue when the Eagles take on the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX? More specifically, will he go over his yardage total today?

Dallas Goedert 2024 Season in Review

In the 2024 NFL season, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert played in 10 games, recording 42 receptions for 496 yards and two touchdowns.

His average of 11.8 yards per reception underscores his role as a reliable target in the Eagles’ passing attack.

Goedert’s season was highlighted by a standout performance in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints, where he amassed 170 receiving yards, marking a career high.

Despite missing seven games due to injuries, Goedert returned to mae significant contributions in the postseason. In the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders, he had seven catches for 85 yards, showcasing his importance to the team’s offense.

As the Eagles prepare for Super Bowl LIX, Goedert’s blend of receiving prowess and blocking ability positions him as a key player to watch.

Dallas Goedert Super Bowl Prop Prediction

I like the over for Goedert’s receiving yards on Sunday, which currently sits at 50.5. Even though A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are dangerous weapons, Goedert has carved out a significant role in the Eagles’ passing game during the playoffs. He is commanding 29% of the team targets and has been targeted on 24.3% of his routes. The Chiefs faced the seventh-most tight end targets during the regular season, allowing the most yards per target to the position in the NFL. So assuming Jalen Hurts keeps targeting Goedert, we should see the Eagles’ tight end get over this receiving number tonight.

Dallas Goedert Super Bowl Prop Prediction: OVER 51.5 REC YARDS

