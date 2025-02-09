Super Bowl LIX Prop Prediction: Will JuJu Smith-Schuster go over for Longest Reception?

JuJu Smith-Schuster is coming off a solid performance against the Bills in the AFC Championship Game. That said, how much of an impact – if any – will the Chiefs’ receiver have in Super Bowl LIX versus the Eagles?

JuJu Smith-Schuster Season in Review

In the 2024 NFL season, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster played for the Kansas City Chiefs. Over 14 games, he recorded 18 receptions for 231 yards, averaging 12.8 yards per catch, and scored 2 touchdowns.

A highlight of his season occurred in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints, where Smith-Schuster achieved 130 receiving yards and a touchdown on seven receptions, marking his most productive game since the 2020–21 playoffs.

Smith-Schuster rejoined the Chiefs on August 26, 2024, after being released by the New England Patriots earlier that month.

Overall, his contributions helped the Chiefs throughout the season, with his standout performance against the Saints being a notable highlight.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Super Bowl LIX Player Prop Prediction

Let’s be honest: The Chiefs offense is a crapshoot once you move away from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. And even with Kelce, you don’t know if he’s going to have a huge role in the team’s offense like he did versus the Texans in the Divisional round, or be an ancillary piece like he was against the Bills in the AFC title game. The other pieces, including Smith-Schuster, are difficult to project.

That said, if you’re looking for a Smith-Schuster prop, the one I like is the over 11.5 on his longest completion. Against Buffalo, he had his highest route participating rate in a game since Week 5. He only had three targets, but the key here is that he had receptions of 29 and 31 yards, respectively. One 10-yard reception with minimal run-after-catch would put us over this prop.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Super Bowl LIX Player Prop Prediction: OVER 11.5 LONGEST RECEPTION

