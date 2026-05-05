NHL Playoff Predictions: Goal-tending optional in Wild vs. Aves?

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The Wild vs Avalanche Game 2 prediction is already shaping up to be one of the most intriguing betting spots of the playoffs—and it’s all about whether lightning can strike twice offensively. After a jaw-dropping 9-6 opener, bettors are left wondering: do things tighten up, or is this series just built differently? With elite talent on both sides and a tempo that screams chaos, the total of 6.5 still feels within reach.

Wild vs Avalanche Game Info & How to Watch Where Ball Arena, Denver CO When Tuesday, May 5 — 8:00PM ET TV ESPN

Wild vs Avalanche Puck Line, Moneyline & Total Wild Odds Puck Line +1.5 Total 6.5 Moneyline +170 Avalanche Odds Puck Line -1.5 Total 6.5 Moneyline -205

Key Notes & Storylines

Game 1 wasn’t just high-scoring—it was a statement about how these teams are built. Colorado’s blue line, led by Cale Makar, continues to function like a second forward unit, while Minnesota can match skill-for-skill with players like Quinn Hughes and Kirill Kaprizov driving offense.

Yes, both coaches acknowledged defensive breakdowns and expect cleaner structure in Game 2. But here’s the catch: even when things “tighten up,” these teams generate high-danger chances at an elite rate. This isn’t a fluky matchup—it’s two offensive systems colliding.

Goaltending is another concern. Jesper Wallstedt and Scott Wedgewood weren’t awful, but they didn’t steal anything either. With league-wide save percentages trending down, expecting a sudden lockdown performance from either side feels optimistic.

Last Three Meetings

Sunday’s 9-6 Avalanche win instantly became one of the wildest playoff games in recent memory, featuring 14 different goal scorers and relentless pace. Prior to that, these teams played tighter regular-season games, but nothing close to this level of offensive chaos—highlighting just how different playoff intensity (and risk-taking) can be.

Betting Trends

Avalanche games have leaned high-scoring when facing elite offensive teams

Minnesota thrives in transition, especially against aggressive forechecking teams like Colorado

Both teams feature multiple defensemen capable of producing offensively

Injury Reports

Minnesota enters relatively healthy but struggled defensively in Game 1

Colorado remains without Josh Manson, weakening their defensive depth

Where is the Public Money? — Wild or Avalanche? Wild 7% 93% Avalanche

Everyone expects regression after a 15-goal game—but not enough to drop below this number. Even with improved structure, both teams generate too much offense, and neither goaltending situation inspires confidence.

Colorado will continue pushing pace, and Minnesota has shown they can trade chances rather than slow things down. This isn’t a grind-it-out series—it’s a track meet with elite finishers.

Prediction: Over 6.5

Projected Score: Avalanche 5, Wild 3