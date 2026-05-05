Facebook Twitter
Contact Us

NHL Playoff Predictions: Goal-tending optional in Wild vs. Aves?

byAnthony Rome
May 5, 2026
NHL Playoff Predictions NHL Playoff Predictions
Bet NHL Puck Lines, Totals & Stanley Cup Futures at BovadaWe may earn a commission from links. 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Bet NHL Now →

The Wild vs Avalanche Game 2 prediction is already shaping up to be one of the most intriguing betting spots of the playoffs—and it’s all about whether lightning can strike twice offensively. After a jaw-dropping 9-6 opener, bettors are left wondering: do things tighten up, or is this series just built differently? With elite talent on both sides and a tempo that screams chaos, the total of 6.5 still feels within reach.

Wild vs Avalanche Game Info & How to Watch

WhereBall Arena, Denver CO
WhenTuesday, May 5 — 8:00PM ET
TVESPN

Wild vs Avalanche Puck Line, Moneyline & Total

Wild logo
Tuesday, May 58:00PM ET
COL
Avalanche logo

Wild Odds

Puck Line+1.5
Total6.5
Moneyline+170

Avalanche Odds

Puck Line-1.5
Total6.5
Moneyline-205
Click here to view real-time NHL Odds information.

Key Notes & Storylines

Game 1 wasn’t just high-scoring—it was a statement about how these teams are built. Colorado’s blue line, led by Cale Makar, continues to function like a second forward unit, while Minnesota can match skill-for-skill with players like Quinn Hughes and Kirill Kaprizov driving offense.

Yes, both coaches acknowledged defensive breakdowns and expect cleaner structure in Game 2. But here’s the catch: even when things “tighten up,” these teams generate high-danger chances at an elite rate. This isn’t a fluky matchup—it’s two offensive systems colliding.

Goaltending is another concern. Jesper Wallstedt and Scott Wedgewood weren’t awful, but they didn’t steal anything either. With league-wide save percentages trending down, expecting a sudden lockdown performance from either side feels optimistic.

Last Three Meetings

Sunday’s 9-6 Avalanche win instantly became one of the wildest playoff games in recent memory, featuring 14 different goal scorers and relentless pace. Prior to that, these teams played tighter regular-season games, but nothing close to this level of offensive chaos—highlighting just how different playoff intensity (and risk-taking) can be.

Betting Trends

  • Avalanche games have leaned high-scoring when facing elite offensive teams
  • Minnesota thrives in transition, especially against aggressive forechecking teams like Colorado
  • Both teams feature multiple defensemen capable of producing offensively

Injury Reports

Minnesota enters relatively healthy but struggled defensively in Game 1

Colorado remains without Josh Manson, weakening their defensive depth

Where is the Public Money? — Wild or Avalanche?

Wild logoWild
7%
93%
Avalanche logoAvalanche
See our live NHL Public Betting Chart.

Everyone expects regression after a 15-goal game—but not enough to drop below this number. Even with improved structure, both teams generate too much offense, and neither goaltending situation inspires confidence.

Colorado will continue pushing pace, and Minnesota has shown they can trade chances rather than slow things down. This isn’t a grind-it-out series—it’s a track meet with elite finishers.

Prediction: Over 6.5
Projected Score: Avalanche 5, Wild 3

Bet NHL Puck Lines, Totals & Stanley Cup Futures at BovadaWe may earn a commission from links. 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Bet NHL Now →

More NHL

NHL Betting Guides

More NHL Picks, Predictions & Odds

NHL Playoff Predictions: Will Habs vs. Lightning Game 7 go Over? May 3, 2026
NHL Playoff Predictions: Will Flyers vs. Hurricanes Cash Under? May 2, 2026
NHL Playoff Predictions: Will Mammoth extend series vs. Golden Knights? May 1, 2026
NHL Playoff Predictions: Will Stars extend series? Will Ducks end Oilers’ season? April 30, 2026
NHL Playoff Predictions: Lightning on Upset Alert vs. Canadiens? April 29, 2026

Responsible Gaming: For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure: We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.

byAnthony Rome
Updated