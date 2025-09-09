2025 NFL Week 2 Odds: Betting Preview, Angles, Times & TV

Here’s your Tuesday, one-scroll hub for NFL Week 2: current odds for all 16 games, kickoff times, locations, broadcast and streaming info, plus quick angles and where the public is leaning. Use this to shop numbers, plan parlays, and time entries as limits rise later in the week.

2025 NFL Week 2 Odds Board (spread | total)

Thursday — Sept 11 — 8:15 p.m. ET

• Commanders at Packers — GB -3.5 | 48.5

Sunday — Sept 14 (1:00 p.m. ET)

• Jaguars at Bengals — CIN -3.5 | 49.5

• Giants at Cowboys — DAL -5.5 | 44.5

• Bears at Lions — DET -5.5 | 46.5

• Rams at Titans — LAR -5.5 | 41.5

• Patriots at Dolphins — MIA -1.5 | 43.5

• 49ers at Saints — SF -4.5 | 41.5

• Bills at Jets — BUF -6.5 | 46.5

• Seahawks at Steelers — PIT -2.5 | 39.5

• Browns at Ravens — BAL -10.5 | 44.5

Sunday — Sept 14 (Late Window)

• Broncos at Colts (4:05) — DEN -1.5 | 41.5

• Panthers at Cardinals (4:05) — ARI -6.5 | 45.5

• Eagles at Chiefs (4:25) — PHI -1.5 | 46.5

Sunday Night Football — Sept 14 — 8:20 p.m. ET

• Falcons at Vikings — MIN -4.5 | 45.5

Monday Night Football — Sept 15

• Buccaneers at Texans (7:00) — HOU -2.5 | 42.5

• Chargers at Raiders (10:00) — LAC -3.5 | 46.5

Who’s the public betting?

Early Tuesday snapshot shows the public leaning toward several favorites and short home chalk: Packers -3.5, Cowboys -5.5, Lions -5.5, Ravens -10.5, Vikings -4.5, Chargers -3.5, and Texans -2.5. Some road support is showing up on Eagles -1.5 and Bills -6.5. Public percentages and 24-hour movement update throughout the day—see the live board here: TheSpread NFL Public Betting Chart

Thursday, Sept 11 — 8:15 p.m. ET

Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers — Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

TV: Prime Video • Streaming: Prime Video (TNF), NFL+ (mobile/tablet replay)

Sunday, Sept 14 — 1:00 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals — Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

TV: CBS • Streaming: Paramount+ (in applicable markets)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys — AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV: FOX • Streaming: FOX Sports app (TVE), NFL+ (local/mobile)

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions — Ford Field, Detroit, MI

TV: FOX • Streaming: FOX Sports app (TVE)

Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans — Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

TV: CBS • Streaming: Paramount+

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins — Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

TV: CBS • Streaming: Paramount+

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints — Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV: FOX • Streaming: FOX Sports app (TVE)

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: CBS • Streaming: Paramount+

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers — Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: FOX • Streaming: FOX Sports app (TVE)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens — M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

TV: CBS • Streaming: Paramount+

Sunday, Sept 14 — 4:05 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts — Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

TV: CBS • Streaming: Paramount+

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals — State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

TV: CBS • Streaming: Paramount+

Sunday, Sept 14 — 4:25 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs — GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV: FOX • Streaming: FOX Sports app (TVE)

Sunday Night Football — 8:20 p.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings — U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

TV: NBC • Streaming: Peacock / NBC Sports app (TVE)

Monday Night Football — Sept 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans — 7:00 p.m. ET — NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

TV: ABC/ESPN • Streaming: ESPN app (TVE)

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders — 10:00 p.m. ET — Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN • Streaming: ESPN app (TVE)

Streaming notes: Paramount+ streams local CBS games; FOX games stream via FOX Sports app with TV provider login; NBC primetime is on Peacock; Prime Video carries TNF; availability varies by location/subscription.

Quick angles & market notes

TNF (WSH @ GB): Short week favors veteran QB continuity and pass pro; if 48.5 holds, live unders can appear if early drives stall in RZ.

Short week favors veteran QB continuity and pass pro; if 48.5 holds, live unders can appear if early drives stall in RZ. JAX @ CIN: If Bengals’ pass rate over expectation stays elevated, look for 2H overs when pace quickens.

If Bengals’ pass rate over expectation stays elevated, look for 2H overs when pace quickens. NYG @ DAL: Divisional familiarity plus moderate total—classic teaser leg to -1.5/-2 if you can catch -8 to -8.5 total swing elsewhere.

Divisional familiarity plus moderate total—classic teaser leg to -1.5/-2 if you can catch -8 to -8.5 total swing elsewhere. CHI @ DET: Market respect baked into DET -5.5; monitor Lions’ OL health before laying full possession.

Market respect baked into DET -5.5; monitor Lions’ OL health before laying full possession. LAR @ TEN: Lower total + road favorite—a moneyline parlay piece to reduce variance.

Lower total + road favorite—a moneyline parlay piece to reduce variance. NE @ MIA: Heat/humidity angle for early season Miami home games; check inactives for secondary matchups.

Heat/humidity angle for early season Miami home games; check inactives for secondary matchups. SF @ NO: Spread compression from summer look-aheads; watch QB news before you jump.

Spread compression from summer look-aheads; watch QB news before you jump. BUF @ NYJ: If this ticks to -7.5, expect dog interest and potential middle spots around key numbers.

If this ticks to -7.5, expect dog interest and potential middle spots around key numbers. SEA @ PIT: Defensive scripts + field position—prop unders on longest FG can correlate with lower totals.

Defensive scripts + field position—prop unders on longest FG can correlate with lower totals. CLE @ BAL: Big spreads create live-bet opportunities when underdogs win early success rates.

Big spreads create live-bet opportunities when underdogs win early success rates. DEN @ IND: Altitude tax gone; Colts’ crowd noise still meaningful on third-and-medium.

Altitude tax gone; Colts’ crowd noise still meaningful on third-and-medium. CAR @ ARI: If you like the dog, consider 1H +3.5/4.0 to dodge back-door risk.

If you like the dog, consider 1H +3.5/4.0 to dodge back-door risk. PHI @ KC: Rare short home dog; if you expect pressure to bother KC again, Eagles ML has correlated value.

Rare short home dog; if you expect pressure to bother KC again, Eagles ML has correlated value. ATL @ MIN (SNF): Both offenses have chunk-play potential; watch in-game yards per play before chasing live overs.

Both offenses have chunk-play potential; watch in-game yards per play before chasing live overs. TB @ HOU (MNF-1): Texans’ defensive speed pops on film; number drifted toward HOU early Tuesday.

Texans’ defensive speed pops on film; number drifted toward HOU early Tuesday. LAC @ LV (MNF-2): Division dog + late window—close-game script supports alt totals in the low-to-mid 40s.

