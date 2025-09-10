Bills vs Jets Preview, Betting Odds & TV | Sept 14, 2025

Bills vs Jets NFL Betting Preview — Week 2

The AFC East spotlight lands at MetLife Stadium as the Buffalo Bills visit the New York Jets on Sunday, September 14, 2025. This Bills vs Jets NFL preview lays out verified game info, current odds, public-betting context, injuries, and matchup angles for a divisional tilt with early-season stakes.

Bills vs Jets Date/Time & TV

Date & Time: Sunday, September 14, 2025 — 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 14, 2025 — Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey TV/Streaming: CBS / Paramount+

Bills vs Jets Betting Odds (via Bovada)

Point Spread: Bills –6.5 (–105) | Jets +6.5 (–115)

| Moneyline: Bills –310 | Jets +255

| Total (Over/Under): 46.5 — Over (–105), Under (–115)

👉 Bet these odds now

Public Betting Snapshot

Early market action typically leans toward the favorite in this matchup, with totals interest close to even around the mid-40s.

Track live percentages here: NFL Public Betting Chart

News, Notes & Storylines

Explosives vs. Control: Buffalo’s vertical threat and red-zone punch meet a Jets defense built to limit explosives and force field goals.

Buffalo’s vertical threat and red-zone punch meet a Jets defense built to limit explosives and force field goals. Trench Leverage: Bills’ pass pro vs. Jets’ edge pressure is a swing factor on third downs.

Bills’ pass pro vs. Jets’ edge pressure is a swing factor on third downs. Field Position: Special teams and hidden yardage often decide close AFC East games, especially with a spread inside a touchdown.

Injuries

Final game statuses post on the official Fri/Sat reports; monitor late-week updates before betting props or sides.

Buffalo Bills: No final designations posted yet this week.

No final designations posted yet this week. New York Jets: No final designations posted yet this week.

Bills vs Jets Betting Trends

Series Form: Bills 3–0 in the last three meetings.

in the last three meetings. ATS/Totals: Divisional familiarity tends to keep scoring swings tied to explosives and red-zone TD rate; mid-40s totals often hinge on early drives.

Divisional familiarity tends to keep scoring swings tied to explosives and red-zone TD rate; mid-40s totals often hinge on early drives. Line Watch: Market holding around BUF –6.5 / 46.5 with modest support for the road favorite.

Previous Meetings (Last 3 Matchups)

Dec 29, 2024: Bills 40–14 (at Buffalo)

Bills (at Buffalo) Oct 14, 2024: Bills 23–20 (at New York)

Bills (at New York) Nov 19, 2023: Bills 32–6 (at Buffalo)

Final Thoughts

Expect a possession and explosives script. If Buffalo protects the pocket and finishes drives with sevens, the Bills are well-positioned to cover. The Jets’ path: limit chunk plays, win hidden yardage, and turn red-zone trips into TDs to keep pressure on late.

Key Storylines for Bettors

Can the Jets’ pass rush disrupt Buffalo’s timing enough to flip third downs?

Will the Bills’ red-zone efficiency create a margin beyond one score?

Does game pace keep 46.5 Under, or do early explosives push it Over?

Bet Considerations

Spread: Lean Bills –6.5 (offensive ceiling + recent series edge).

Lean (offensive ceiling + recent series edge). Total: Lean Under 46.5 unless you project multiple early explosives.

👉 Ready to back your side?

Bet Bills vs Jets Now

Bills vs Jets Snapshot

Detail Info Date & Time Sunday, Sept 14, 2025 — 1:00 p.m. ET Location MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ TV CBS / Paramount+ Spread BUF –6.5 (–105) / NYJ +6.5 (–115) Moneyline BUF –310 / NYJ +255 Total (O/U) 46.5 points Public Betting Favorite getting early interest; totals near even Series History Bills 3–0 in last three meetings Trends Divisional totals hinge on explosives/red-zone TDs Injuries Final designations pending late-week reports

Predicted Score

Bills 27, Jets 20 — Buffalo’s red-zone efficiency and late down execution provide enough separation to cover a one-score number.