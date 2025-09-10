Jaguars vs Bengals Betting Preview & Odds | Sept 14, 2025

Two AFC contenders collide as the Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 14, 2025. This Jaguars vs Bengals NFL preview delivers current odds, public betting snapshot, injuries, trends, and series notes as Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow headline a potential Week 2 shootout at Paycor Stadium.

Date & Time: Sunday, September 14, 2025 — 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 14, 2025 — 1:00 p.m. ET Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio TV/Streaming: CBS

Jaguars vs Bengals Betting Odds (via Bovada)

Point Spread: Bengals –3.0 | Jaguars +3.0

| Jaguars +3.0 Moneyline: Bengals –155 | Jaguars +135

| Jaguars +135 Total (Over/Under): 47.0 — Over (–110), Under (–110)

Public Betting Snapshot

Early tickets lean toward the Bengals on both spread and moneyline, while totals action tilts to the Over with bettors expecting fireworks from two high-end quarterbacks.

News, Notes & Storylines

Burrow-Chase Connection: A healthy Joe Burrow with Ja’Marr Chase at home is a tough cover; Cincinnati’s perimeter threats stress any secondary.

A healthy Joe Burrow with at home is a tough cover; Cincinnati’s perimeter threats stress any secondary. Lawrence’s Answer: Trevor Lawrence counters with rhythm throws and play-action explosives; Jacksonville’s balanced approach can keep pace.

counters with rhythm throws and play-action explosives; Jacksonville’s balanced approach can keep pace. Trench Talk: Cincinnati’s pass rush vs. Jacksonville’s protections is a swing factor on third downs.

Cincinnati’s pass rush vs. Jacksonville’s protections is a swing factor on third downs. Pace & Possessions: Both offenses can go tempo; whichever side finishes drives in the red zone should control the script.

Injury Report

Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Tyson Campbell (questionable, hamstring); RB Travis Etienne Jr. (probable).

CB (questionable, hamstring); RB (probable). Cincinnati Bengals: WR Tee Higgins (questionable, hamstring); LT Jonah Williams (probable).

Jaguars vs Bengals Betting Trends

ATS: Bengals are strong at home (recent winning ATS stretch at Paycor); Jaguars have been a solid road cover team.

Bengals are strong at home (recent winning ATS stretch at Paycor); Jaguars have been a solid road cover team. O/U: Overs have cashed frequently in recent Bengals home games.

have cashed frequently in recent Bengals home games. Line Movement: Opened Bengals –2.5, nudged to –3.0 with home support.

Opened Bengals –2.5, nudged to –3.0 with home support. Public Betting: Majority on Bengals and Over.

Previous Meetings (Last 3)

2023: Bengals 34–31 (OT) — at Jacksonville

Bengals 34–31 (OT) — at Jacksonville 2021: Bengals 24–21 — at Cincinnati

Bengals 24–21 — at Cincinnati 2020: Bengals 33–25 — at Cincinnati

Final Thoughts

This one profiles as a high-leverage quarterback duel. If Cincinnati protects Burrow and wins red-zone chances, the home side holds serve. Jacksonville’s path is pressure + explosives to Chase the total higher and keep Cincy uncomfortable deep into the fourth quarter.

Key Storylines for Bettors

Can Jacksonville’s secondary limit Chase without sacrificing safety help?

without sacrificing safety help? Will Etienne keep the Bengals’ pass rush honest on early downs?

keep the Bengals’ pass rush honest on early downs? Do red-zone TDs (not FGs) push this toward the Over?

Bet Considerations:

Spread: Lean Bengals –3.0 — health + home-field edge for Burrow.

Lean — health + home-field edge for Burrow. Total: Lean Over 47.0 — both offenses carry chunk-play upside.

Predicted Score

Bengals 27, Jaguars 24 — Burrow-Chase produce the decisive late drive, while Lawrence keeps it tight in a game that threatens the number on both the side and total.