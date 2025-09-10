BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
Facebook Twitter Blue Sky
Contact Us
Advertisement

Jaguars vs Bengals Betting Preview & Odds | Sept 14, 2025

byMichael Cash
September 10, 2025
Jaguars vs Bengals betting odds preview Jaguars vs Bengals betting odds preview

Two AFC contenders collide as the Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 14, 2025. This Jaguars vs Bengals NFL preview delivers current odds, public betting snapshot, injuries, trends, and series notes as Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow headline a potential Week 2 shootout at Paycor Stadium.

Jaguars vs Bengals Date/Time & TV

  • Date & Time: Sunday, September 14, 2025 — 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV/Streaming: CBS

Jaguars vs Bengals Betting Odds (via Bovada)

  • Point Spread: Bengals –3.0 | Jaguars +3.0
  • Moneyline: Bengals –155 | Jaguars +135
  • Total (Over/Under): 47.0 — Over (–110), Under (–110)

👉 Bet these odds now

Public Betting Snapshot

Early tickets lean toward the Bengals on both spread and moneyline, while totals action tilts to the Over with bettors expecting fireworks from two high-end quarterbacks.

Track updated splits here: NFL Public Betting Chart

News, Notes & Storylines

  • Burrow-Chase Connection: A healthy Joe Burrow with Ja’Marr Chase at home is a tough cover; Cincinnati’s perimeter threats stress any secondary.
  • Lawrence’s Answer: Trevor Lawrence counters with rhythm throws and play-action explosives; Jacksonville’s balanced approach can keep pace.
  • Trench Talk: Cincinnati’s pass rush vs. Jacksonville’s protections is a swing factor on third downs.
  • Pace & Possessions: Both offenses can go tempo; whichever side finishes drives in the red zone should control the script.

Injury Report

  • Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Tyson Campbell (questionable, hamstring); RB Travis Etienne Jr. (probable).
  • Cincinnati Bengals: WR Tee Higgins (questionable, hamstring); LT Jonah Williams (probable).
  • ATS: Bengals are strong at home (recent winning ATS stretch at Paycor); Jaguars have been a solid road cover team.
  • O/U: Overs have cashed frequently in recent Bengals home games.
  • Line Movement: Opened Bengals –2.5, nudged to –3.0 with home support.
  • Public Betting: Majority on Bengals and Over.

Previous Meetings (Last 3)

  • 2023: Bengals 34–31 (OT) — at Jacksonville
  • 2021: Bengals 24–21 — at Cincinnati
  • 2020: Bengals 33–25 — at Cincinnati

Final Thoughts

This one profiles as a high-leverage quarterback duel. If Cincinnati protects Burrow and wins red-zone chances, the home side holds serve. Jacksonville’s path is pressure + explosives to Chase the total higher and keep Cincy uncomfortable deep into the fourth quarter.

Key Storylines for Bettors

  • Can Jacksonville’s secondary limit Chase without sacrificing safety help?
  • Will Etienne keep the Bengals’ pass rush honest on early downs?
  • Do red-zone TDs (not FGs) push this toward the Over?

Bet Considerations:

  • Spread: Lean Bengals –3.0 — health + home-field edge for Burrow.
  • Total: Lean Over 47.0 — both offenses carry chunk-play upside.

👉 Ready to back your side?
Bet Jaguars vs Bengals Now

Jaguars vs Bengals Snapshot

DetailInfo
Date & TimeSunday, Sept 14, 2025 — 1:00 p.m. ET
LocationPaycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH
TVCBS
SpreadBengals –3.0 / Jaguars +3.0
MoneylineBengals –155 / Jaguars +135
Total (O/U)47.0 points
Public BettingLean Bengals & Over
Series HistoryBengals 3–0 in last three meetings
TrendsBengals ATS at home; Overs frequent in Cincy
InjuriesJAX: Campbell Q. CIN: Higgins Q

Predicted Score

Bengals 27, Jaguars 24 — Burrow-Chase produce the decisive late drive, while Lawrence keeps it tight in a game that threatens the number on both the side and total.

byMichael Cash
Published