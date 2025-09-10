Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions Betting Odds, Preview & TV

The NFC North takes center stage at Ford Field as the Chicago Bears visit the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2025. This Bears vs Lions NFL preview compiles verified game info, up-to-the-minute odds, injury notes, and matchup angles for a divisional showdown with early-season stakes.

Date & Time: Sunday, September 14, 2025 — 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 14, 2025 — Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan TV/Streaming: FOX

Bears vs Lions Betting Odds (via Bovada)

Point Spread: Bears +6.0 (–115) | Lions –6.0 (–105)

| Moneyline: Bears +215 | Lions –260

| Total (Over/Under): 47.0 — Over (–110), Under (–110)

Public Betting Snapshot

Market pricing currently sits around Lions –6.0 / 47.0, a number that suggests modest support for the home favorite. For real-time splits on tickets and handle, use the live tracker below.

News, Notes & Storylines

Trench battle defines the script: Detroit’s offensive front vs. Chicago’s revamped pass rush will decide third-down success and red-zone trips.

Detroit’s offensive front vs. Chicago’s revamped pass rush will decide third-down success and red-zone trips. Explosives vs. control: The Lions’ perimeter weapons test a talented Bears secondary; Chicago’s path is balance, staying on schedule, and limiting negative plays.

The Lions’ perimeter weapons test a talented Bears secondary; Chicago’s path is balance, staying on schedule, and limiting negative plays. Hidden yardage matters: Field position, penalties, and special teams have swung recent meetings—clean football could be the separator.

Injuries

Final game statuses post on the official late-week reports; monitor Friday/Saturday updates before locking props or sides.

Chicago Bears: No final designations posted midweek.

No final designations posted midweek. Detroit Lions: No final designations posted midweek.

Bears vs Lions Betting Trends

ATS: Detroit has covered frequently at home in recent seasons; Chicago has shown improvement as a road underdog in divisional spots.

Detroit has covered frequently at home in recent seasons; Chicago has shown improvement as a road underdog in divisional spots. O/U: Totals in this rivalry often hinge on early explosives—fast red-zone touchdowns can flip a mid-40s number quickly.

Totals in this rivalry often hinge on early explosives—fast red-zone touchdowns can flip a mid-40s number quickly. Line Movement: Trading around DET –6.0 with totals near 47.0.

Previous Meetings (Last 3 Matchups)

Dec 22, 2024: Lions 34–17 (at Chicago)

Lions (at Chicago) Nov 28, 2024: Lions 23–20 (at Detroit)

Lions (at Detroit) Dec 10, 2023: Bears 28–13 (at Chicago)

Final Thoughts

Expect a physical, possession-driven NFC North matchup. If Detroit protects the pocket and finishes drives, the Lions are positioned to control the script at home. Chicago’s upset path: win early downs, avoid long-yardage situations, and generate a couple of explosive plays to steal a possession.

Key Storylines for Bettors

Can the Bears’ OL keep the offense on schedule against Detroit’s pass rush?

Will the Lions finish red-zone trips with 7s instead of 3s?

Do early explosives decide whether 47.0 lands Under or sneaks Over?

Bet Considerations

Spread: Lean Lions –6.0 (home field + red-zone upside).

Lean (home field + red-zone upside). Total: Lean Under 47.0 unless you project multiple early chunk-play TDs.

Bears vs Lions Snapshot