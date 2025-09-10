BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
Facebook Twitter Blue Sky
Contact Us
Advertisement

Giants vs Cowboys Betting Preview, Odds & TV | Sept 14, 2025

byMichael Cash
September 10, 2025
Giants vs Cowboys NFL preview Giants vs Cowboys NFL preview

The New York Giants travel to AT&T Stadium to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 14, 2025. This Giants vs Cowboys NFL preview lays out the latest odds, public betting snapshot, injuries, and matchup angles for a pivotal early-season NFC East clash.

Giants vs Cowboys Date/Time & TV

  • Date & Time: Sunday, September 14, 2025 — 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
  • TV/Streaming: FOX

Giants vs Cowboys Betting Odds (via Bovada)

  • Point Spread: Giants +6.0 (–105) | Cowboys –6.0 (–115)
  • Moneyline: Giants +230 | Cowboys –280
  • Total (Over/Under): 44.0Over (–115), Under (–105)

👉 Bet these odds now

Public Betting Snapshot

Early tickets lean Dallas on spread and moneyline. Totals action is close to even, with a slight lean to the Under in expectation of a physical, field-position game.

Track live splits here: NFL Public Betting Chart

News, Notes & Storylines

  • Pass-Rush Pressure: Dallas’ front aims to dictate with heat off the edge; New York must stay on schedule to avoid long-yardage downs.
  • Explosive Plays vs. Clock Control: The Giants need chunk gains to keep pace; the Cowboys will try to control tempo and finish red-zone trips with 7.
  • Hidden Yardage: Special teams and penalties have swung recent meetings—clean football could be the separator.

Injury Report

Final game statuses post on the official late-week reports; avoid locking bets until those are in.

  • New York Giants: Monitoring WR/TE depth; no final designations yet.
  • Dallas Cowboys: A couple of OL/skill players managing practice reps; statuses to be finalized later in the week.
  • ATS: Dallas has dominated recent head-to-heads and has been reliable at home in division play.
  • O/U: Early-season NFC East matchups frequently trend Under unless early explosives hit.
  • Line Movement: Market sitting at DAL –6.0 with modest home support.
  • Public Betting: Early lean to Dallas; slight Under interest.

Previous Meetings (Last 3)

  • Nov 28, 2024 (AT&T): Cowboys 27–20
  • Sep 26, 2024 (MetLife): Cowboys 20–15
  • Sep 10, 2023 (MetLife): Cowboys 40–0

Final Thoughts on Giants vs Cowboys

Expect a tight, physical divisional game. Dallas carries the home-field and defensive leverage; New York’s path is staying balanced, protecting the ball, and stealing a possession with explosives or special teams.

Key Storylines for Bettors

  • Can the Giants’ OL hold up against the Cowboys’ pass rush?
  • Will Dallas’ red-zone execution create the margin to clear –6.0?
  • Do early explosives determine whether this lands Under 44.0 or sneaks Over?

Bet Considerations:

  • Spread: Lean Cowboys –6.0 — home edge + pressure packages.
  • Total: Lean Under 44.0 — divisional pace, fewer possessions.

👉 Ready to back your side?
Bet Giants vs Cowboys Now

Giants vs Cowboys Snapshot

DetailInfo
Date & TimeSunday, Sept 14, 2025 — 1:00 p.m. ET
LocationAT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
TVFOX
SpreadNYG +6.0 (–105) / DAL –6.0 (–115)
MoneylineNYG +230 / DAL –280
Total (O/U)44.0 points
Public BettingLean Cowboys; slight lean Under
Series HistoryCowboys 3–0 in last three meetings
TrendsDallas home ATS edge; rivalry totals often tight
InjuriesFinal statuses pending late-week reports

Predicted Score

Cowboys 24, Giants 17 — Dallas’ pass rush and red-zone efficiency provide the separation to cover the number in a game that leans Under.

byMichael Cash
Published