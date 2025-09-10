Giants vs Cowboys Betting Preview, Odds & TV | Sept 14, 2025

The New York Giants travel to AT&T Stadium to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 14, 2025. This Giants vs Cowboys NFL preview lays out the latest odds, public betting snapshot, injuries, and matchup angles for a pivotal early-season NFC East clash.
Giants vs Cowboys Date/Time & TV
- Date & Time: Sunday, September 14, 2025 — 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
- TV/Streaming: FOX
Giants vs Cowboys Betting Odds (via Bovada)
- Point Spread: Giants +6.0 (–105) | Cowboys –6.0 (–115)
- Moneyline: Giants +230 | Cowboys –280
- Total (Over/Under): 44.0 — Over (–115), Under (–105)
Public Betting Snapshot
Early tickets lean Dallas on spread and moneyline. Totals action is close to even, with a slight lean to the Under in expectation of a physical, field-position game.
News, Notes & Storylines
- Pass-Rush Pressure: Dallas’ front aims to dictate with heat off the edge; New York must stay on schedule to avoid long-yardage downs.
- Explosive Plays vs. Clock Control: The Giants need chunk gains to keep pace; the Cowboys will try to control tempo and finish red-zone trips with 7.
- Hidden Yardage: Special teams and penalties have swung recent meetings—clean football could be the separator.
Injury Report
Final game statuses post on the official late-week reports; avoid locking bets until those are in.
- New York Giants: Monitoring WR/TE depth; no final designations yet.
- Dallas Cowboys: A couple of OL/skill players managing practice reps; statuses to be finalized later in the week.
Giants vs Cowboys Betting Trends
- ATS: Dallas has dominated recent head-to-heads and has been reliable at home in division play.
- O/U: Early-season NFC East matchups frequently trend Under unless early explosives hit.
- Line Movement: Market sitting at DAL –6.0 with modest home support.
- Public Betting: Early lean to Dallas; slight Under interest.
Previous Meetings (Last 3)
- Nov 28, 2024 (AT&T): Cowboys 27–20
- Sep 26, 2024 (MetLife): Cowboys 20–15
- Sep 10, 2023 (MetLife): Cowboys 40–0
Final Thoughts on Giants vs Cowboys
Expect a tight, physical divisional game. Dallas carries the home-field and defensive leverage; New York’s path is staying balanced, protecting the ball, and stealing a possession with explosives or special teams.
Key Storylines for Bettors
- Can the Giants’ OL hold up against the Cowboys’ pass rush?
- Will Dallas’ red-zone execution create the margin to clear –6.0?
- Do early explosives determine whether this lands Under 44.0 or sneaks Over?
Bet Considerations:
- Spread: Lean Cowboys –6.0 — home edge + pressure packages.
- Total: Lean Under 44.0 — divisional pace, fewer possessions.
Predicted Score
Cowboys 24, Giants 17 — Dallas’ pass rush and red-zone efficiency provide the separation to cover the number in a game that leans Under.