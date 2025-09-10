Rams vs Titans Betting Preview, Odds & TV | Sept 14, 2025

Rams vs Titans NFL Preview — Week 2

Week 2 brings a cross-conference clash in Nashville as the Los Angeles Rams visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 14, 2025. This Rams vs Titans NFL preview breaks down verified game info, up-to-the-minute odds, market context, injury notes, and matchup angles as both teams look to stack wins early.

Rams vs Titans Date/Time & TV

Date & Time: Sunday, September 14, 2025 — 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 14, 2025 — Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee TV/Streaming: CBS

Rams vs Titans Betting Odds (via Bovada)

Point Spread: Rams –5.5 (–110) | Titans +5.5 (–110)

| Moneyline: Rams –250 | Titans +210

| Total (Over/Under): 41.5 — Over (–110), Under (–110)

Public Betting Snapshot

Early tickets typically gravitate toward the favorite at home or the higher-ceiling offense; for this matchup, keep an eye on how spread tickets vs. handle diverge as limits rise.

News, Notes & Storylines

Explosives vs. Control: The Rams’ passing game can flip the field with chunk plays; Tennessee counters with a ball-control script designed to keep L.A. on the sideline.

The can flip the field with chunk plays; counters with a ball-control script designed to keep L.A. on the sideline. Protection Matters: Keeping the pocket clean for the Rams is pivotal; Tennessee’s front needs pressure without sacrificing coverage integrity.

Keeping the pocket clean for the Rams is pivotal; Tennessee’s front needs pressure without sacrificing coverage integrity. Red-Zone Finishing: Rams’ efficiency inside the 20 vs. Titans’ bend-but-don’t-break defense is a likely decider in a total set near the low-40s.

Injuries

Final game-status designations post on the official Fri/Sat reports.

Los Angeles Rams: No final statuses posted yet this week.

No final statuses posted yet this week. Tennessee Titans: No final statuses posted yet this week.

Rams vs Titans Trends

ATS: Rams have performed well as road favorites when the passing game is humming; Titans often competitive as home dogs in slower-paced games.

Rams have performed well as road favorites when the passing game is humming; Titans often competitive as home dogs in slower-paced games. O/U: Totals near the low-40s hinge on red-zone TD rate—early touchdowns can flip this from Under-leaning to dicey fast.

Totals near the low-40s hinge on red-zone TD rate—early touchdowns can flip this from Under-leaning to dicey fast. Line Movement: Market currently holding LAR –5.5 / 41.5 with moneyline modestly tilted toward the visitors.

Previous Meetings (Last 3 Matchups)

2024: Did not meet

Did not meet 2023: Did not meet

Did not meet 2021: Titans 28, Rams 16 (Los Angeles)

Final Thoughts

Stylistically, this shapes up as explosives vs. possession. If the Rams protect and finish drives, they’re positioned to control script. The Titans’ path leans on first-down success, run/pass balance, and forcing L.A. to settle for three instead of seven.

Key Storylines for Bettors

Can Tennessee generate enough pressure without giving up deep shots?

Will L.A.’s red-zone efficiency create the margin to cover –5.5?

Does game pace keep 41.5 Under, or do early explosives push it Over?

Bet Considerations:

Spread: Lean Rams –5.5 (explosive edge + passing efficiency).

Lean (explosive edge + passing efficiency). Total: Lean Under 41.5 unless you project multiple early red-zone TDs.

Rams vs Titans Snapshot

Predicted Score

Rams 23, Titans 17 — L.A. lands a couple of explosives and wins the red-zone battle, covering a one-score spread in a game that leans Under.