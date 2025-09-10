Patriots vs Dolphins NFL Preview — Week 2

A classic AFC East rivalry renews in South Florida as the New England Patriots face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 14, 2025. This Patriots vs Dolphins NFL preview highlights odds, betting splits, injury updates, and matchup analysis as Miami looks to continue its dominance at home while New England fights for early-season footing.
Patriots vs. Dolphins Date/Time & TV
- Date & Time: Sunday, September 14, 2025 — 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV/Streaming: CBS
Patriots vs Dolphins Betting Odds (via Bovada)
- Point Spread: Dolphins –6.5 | Patriots +6.5
- Moneyline: Dolphins –275 | Patriots +225
- Total (Over/Under): 44.0 — Over (–110), Under (–110)
Public Betting Snapshot
Early betting action is firmly behind the Dolphins, with the public heavily backing Miami on both the spread and moneyline. Totals betting leans slightly toward the Over, anticipating explosive plays from Miami’s passing attack.
News, Notes & Storylines
- Miami’s Firepower: Tua Tagovailoa leads an offense loaded with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, aiming to overwhelm New England’s rebuilt secondary.
- Patriots’ New Era: New England continues to transition post-Belichick, relying on a younger roster and a defensive-minded approach.
- Heat Factor: September kickoffs in Miami are notorious for draining visiting teams, a storyline to watch in this 1:00 p.m. start.
- Divisional Edge: Miami has beaten New England in five of their last six meetings, including a season sweep in 2024.
Injury Report
- New England Patriots: OT Mike Onwenu (questionable, ankle); LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (probable).
- Miami Dolphins: WR Jaylen Waddle (questionable, hamstring); CB Jalen Ramsey (probable).
Patriots vs Dolphins Betting Trends
- ATS (Against The Spread): Dolphins are 7–2 ATS in their last nine divisional games.
- O/U (Totals): Over has cashed in 4 of the last 5 meetings between these teams.
- Line Movement: Opened Dolphins –6, moved to –6.5 with strong Miami support.
- Public Betting: Dolphins drawing the majority of early tickets and money.
Recent Patriots vs Dolphins Meetings
- 2024: Dolphins 27–20 (Miami)
- 2024: Dolphins 24–10 (New England)
- 2023: Patriots 21–17 (New England)
Final Thoughts on Patriots vs Dolphins
This matchup leans heavily toward Miami, given its explosive offense, recent dominance in the rivalry, and home-field advantage in the South Florida heat. The Patriots’ best chance lies in slowing the pace, winning time of possession, and limiting Miami’s big plays—but keeping Hill and Waddle bottled up for four quarters is a tall order.
Key Storylines for Bettors
- Can the Patriots’ young secondary hold up against Miami’s elite speed?
- Will Miami’s defense force turnovers from a developing Patriots offense?
- Does the Over trend continue in this AFC East rivalry?
Bet Considerations:
- Spread: Lean Dolphins –6.5, with speed and talent advantages across the board.
- Total: Lean Over 44.0, as Miami’s offense can push this game higher.
Predicted Score
Dolphins 28, Patriots 17 — Miami’s offensive speed proves too much, with the Dolphins covering at home in another divisional statement win.