College Football Week 3 Odds, Betting Preview & Expert Guide

College Football Week 3 brings a stacked Top-25 slate—three ranked-on-ranked showdowns (Georgia–Tennessee, Notre Dame–Texas A&M, USF–Miami), blue-blood home openers, and tricky road spots for contenders. Below you’ll find a bettor-first breakdown with 2025 College Football Week 3 odds, matchup storylines, public betting signals, and a complete TV/streaming guide for every AP Top-25 team in action. Use it to shop numbers, build parlays, and time your entries as limits climb into the weekend.

Week 3 Storylines to Watch

SEC on SEC headliner: No. 6 Georgia at No. 15 Tennessee anchors the afternoon slate in Knoxville. Vols’ explosives vs. UGA’s man/quarters answers will set the tone.

Prime time blue bloods: No. 16 Texas A&M visits No. 8 Notre Dame under the NBC lights—Irish play-action vs. Aggies' edges is the chess match.

Sunshine State showcase: No. 18 USF crosses town to face No. 5 Miami; Canes' WR depth vs. USF's pressure looks like the hinge.

Top-5 tune-ups: No. 1 Ohio State hosts Ohio and No. 4 Oregon goes to Northwestern—both laying big road/home chalk with totals around the low-50s.

Friday night lights: Colorado–Houston and Kansas State–Arizona headline a deeper-than-usual Friday card; keep an eye on neutral-ish travel quirks and short-week scripts.

Full Week 3 schedule (dates, times, locations, TV/streaming)

Thursday, Sept 11 — 7:30 p.m. ET

NC State at Wake Forest — Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, Winston-Salem, NC

TV: ESPN • Streaming: ESPN app (auth)

Friday, Sept 12

Indiana State at No. 22 Indiana — 6:30 p.m. ET

Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN • TV: BTN

Colgate at Syracuse — 7:00 p.m. ET

JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY • TV: ACC Network

Colorado at Houston — 7:30 p.m. ET

TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX • TV: ESPN

Kansas State at Arizona — 9:00 p.m. ET

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ • TV: FOX

New Mexico at UCLA — 10:00 p.m. ET

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA • TV: BTN

Saturday, Sept 13 — Selected AP Top-25 games

No. 4 Oregon at Northwestern — 12:00 (FOX) — Evanston, IL

No. 12 Clemson at Georgia Tech — 12:00 (ESPN) — Atlanta, GA

No. 13 Oklahoma at Temple — 12:00 (ESPN2) — Philadelphia, PA

Wisconsin at No. 19 Alabama — 12:00 (ABC) — Tuscaloosa, AL

Central Michigan at No. 23 Michigan — 12:00 (BTN) — Ann Arbor, MI

South Alabama at No. 24 Auburn — 12:45 (SECN) — Auburn, AL

Villanova at No. 2 Penn State — 3:30 (FS1) — University Park, PA

No. 6 Georgia at No. 15 Tennessee — 3:30 (ABC) — Knoxville, TN

Oregon State at No. 21 Texas Tech — 3:30 (FOX) — Lubbock, TX

No. 14 Iowa State at Arkansas State — 4:00 (ESPN2) — Jonesboro, AR

Louisiana at No. 25 Missouri — 4:00 (ESPN+/SECN+) — Columbia, MO

UTEP at No. 7 Texas — 4:15 (SEC Network) — Austin, TX

Western Michigan at No. 9 Illinois — 7:00 (FS1) — Champaign, IL

Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss — 7:00 (ESPN) — Oxford, MS

No. 18 South Florida at No. 5 Miami — 7:30 (The CW Network) — Miami Gardens, FL

No. 16 Texas A&M at No. 8 Notre Dame — 7:30 (NBC/Peacock) — South Bend, IN

Florida at No. 3 LSU — 7:30 (ABC) — Baton Rouge, LA

Ohio at No. 1 Ohio State — 7:30 (Peacock) — Columbus, OH

No. 20 Utah at Wyoming — 8:00 (CBSSN) — Laramie, WY

Streaming notes: Network authentication often required for ESPN/FOX/BTN/CW/SECN; Peacock carries NBC/Peacock simulcasts; ESPN+ and SECN+ require subscriptions and may be geo-restricted.

Format: Spread | Total (O/U)

Thursday, Sept 11

NC State at Wake Forest — NCSU -6.5 | 53.5

Friday, Sept 12

Colorado at Houston — HOU -5.5 | 43.5

Kansas State at Arizona — ARIZ -1.5 | 54.5

New Mexico at UCLA — UCLA -15.5 | 52.5

Saturday, Sept 13 — Early (Noon ET unless shown)

No. 4 Oregon at Northwestern — ORE -27.5 | 50.5

at Northwestern — No. 12 Clemson at Georgia Tech — CLEM -9.5 | 58.5

at Georgia Tech — No. 13 Oklahoma at Temple — OU -24.5 | 51.5

at Temple — Wisconsin at No. 19 Alabama — ALA -20.5 | 47.5

— Central Michigan at No. 23 Michigan — MICH -27.5 | 42.5

— South Alabama at No. 24 Auburn (12:45) — AUB -24.5 | 53.5

Saturday, Sept 13 — Mid-afternoon

Villanova at No. 2 Penn State (3:30) — NL

(3:30) — No. 6 Georgia at No. 15 Tennessee (3:30) — UGA -3.5 | 50.5

at (3:30) — Oregon State at No. 21 Texas Tech (3:30) — TTU -23.5 | 60.5

(3:30) — No. 14 Iowa State at Arkansas State (4:00) — ISU -20.5 | 55.5

at Arkansas State (4:00) — Louisiana at No. 25 Missouri (4:00) — MIZ -27.5 | 49.5

(4:00) — UTEP at No. 7 Texas (4:15) — TEX -41.5 | 51.5

Saturday, Sept 13 — Prime time / Late

Western Michigan at No. 9 Illinois (7:00) — ILL -27.5 | 50.5

(7:00) — Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss (7:00) — MISS -8.5 | 62.5

(7:00) — No. 18 South Florida at No. 5 Miami (4:30/7:30 local listings vary) — MIA -17.5 to -18.5 | 56.5

at (4:30/7:30 local listings vary) — No. 16 Texas A&M at No. 8 Notre Dame (7:30) — ND -6.5 | 49.5

at (7:30) — Florida at No. 3 LSU (7:30) — LSU -9.5 | 54.5

(7:30) — Ohio at No. 1 Ohio State (7:30) — OSU -31.5 | 51.5

(7:30) — No. 20 Utah at Wyoming (8:00) — UTAH -22.5 | 48.5

Idle: No. 10 Florida State

“Who’s The Public Betting in Week 3?

Live percent-bet charts update throughout the day; use them to confirm direction and spot steam/fade opportunities.

See live public betting charts →

Early reads to monitor (re-check before kickoff):

Georgia–Tennessee: Short road chalks can draw sharp support; watch if UGA toggles between -4.5 and -5.5.

Short road chalks can draw sharp support; watch if UGA toggles between -4.5 and -5.5. Notre Dame–Texas A&M: If totals resistance holds near 49–50.5, game state likely hinges on red-zone efficiency.

If totals resistance holds near 49–50.5, game state likely hinges on red-zone efficiency. USF–Miami: Public favorites often inflate in in-state matchups—track if Miami drifts beyond -17.

Week 3 Betting Angles

UGA @ TENN: Tightened to a field goal-and-a-hook; Vols’ tempo/verticals can create live-bet over spots if early success rates spike.

Tightened to a field goal-and-a-hook; Vols’ tempo/verticals can create live-bet over spots if early success rates spike. TA&M @ ND: Irish favored under a touchdown at home—consider first-half ND if Aggies start slow on the road.

Irish favored under a touchdown at home—consider first-half ND if Aggies start slow on the road. USF @ MIA: Market shade toward Miami; if Bulls’ QB mobility shows early, derivative overs (USF TT) can have value.

Market shade toward Miami; if Bulls’ QB mobility shows early, derivative overs (USF TT) can have value. ORE @ NU: Big number on the road; Ducks’ defense has quietly traveled—look at NU team total under if wind cooperates.

Big number on the road; Ducks’ defense has quietly traveled—look at NU team total under if wind cooperates. WIS @ ALA: Low-variance script favors chalk; Alabama is a safe 6-point teaser leg with totals in the high-40s.

Low-variance script favors chalk; Alabama is a safe 6-point teaser leg with totals in the high-40s. ARK @ OLE MISS: Rebels’ pace + Razorbacks’ explosives = live-bet toggles; watch early havoc rates.

Rebels’ pace + Razorbacks’ explosives = live-bet toggles; watch early havoc rates. UTAH @ WYO: Altitude both ways, but Utes’ front is the mismatch—Wyoming TT under has correlation with UTAH -22.5.

Altitude both ways, but Utes’ front is the mismatch—Wyoming TT under has correlation with UTAH -22.5. OSU vs OHIO: Buckeyes laying north of 30; consider alt-spread splits or first-half -18/-18.5 if you prefer reducing backdoor risk.

Responsible wagering reminders

Betting markets move fast on college totals and big chalk. Use half-stakes on steam, shop lines, and prefer correlated plays (teasers/derivatives) only when totals and key numbers justify it. Never chase.

