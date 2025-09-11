No. 16 Texas A&M vs. No. 8 Notre Dame Betting Odds & TV

Prime time under the Golden Dome? Yes, please. No. 16 Texas A&M heads to South Bend to face No. 8 Notre Dame on Saturday, September 13, and it’s dripping with storylines: ranked showdown, revenge angle from last year, and playoff résumés on the line. This Texas A&M vs Notre Dame odds and picks preview has everything you need—current lines, a public betting snapshot, key injuries, trends, and the last three meetings—so you can make a sharp, confident play before kickoff.

Date & Time: Saturday, September 13, 2025 — 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 13, 2025 — Location: Notre Dame Stadium , South Bend, IN

, South Bend, IN TV/Streaming: NBC / Peacock

Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame Betting Odds

Point Spread

Texas A&M +7.0 (–110) | Notre Dame –7.0 (–110)

Moneyline

Texas A&M +215 | Notre Dame –260

Total (Over/Under)

50.0 — Over (–110) / Under (–110)

Public Betting Snapshot

Early action leans toward Notre Dame –7.0, with totals betting circulating around 50.0. Keep an eye on late movement as limits rise and market consensus firms.

Live splits: College Football Public Betting Chart

News, Notes & Storylines

Irish Efficiency vs. Explosive Aggies 🚀

Notre Dame’s plan is classic: win early downs, finish drives in the red zone, and let the pass rush hunt. Texas A&M counters with speed at the skill spots and a QB who can punish single coverage if ND loads the box.

The Revenge & Résumé Angle 🎯

Notre Dame won last year’s meeting on the road, and a second-straight head-to-head victory would bolster a playoff case. For Texas A&M, a ranked road scalp would be a signature moment and a springboard into SEC play.

Pace, Field Position & “Hidden Yards” ⏱️

If ND creates short fields with defense/special teams, the cover becomes far more attainable. If A&M extends drives and flips field position, the backdoor stays very live late.

Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame Trends

ATS: Road ‘dogs in the +7 range often draw buyback close to kickoff; public tends to side with the ranked home favorite.

Road ‘dogs in the +7 range often draw buyback close to kickoff; public tends to side with the ranked home favorite. O/U: With 50.0 as the hinge, rapid Irish scoring tilts Over ; clock-control Aggie drives tilt Under .

With as the hinge, rapid Irish scoring tilts ; clock-control Aggie drives tilt . Market Notes: Watch for juice shifts around –7—a move to –6.5 tends to invite favorite money; a tick to –7.5 can trigger dog action.

Previous Meetings (Last 3)

2024: Notre Dame 23, Texas A&M 13 (at College Station)

Notre Dame 23, Texas A&M 13 (at College Station) 2001: Texas A&M 24, Notre Dame 3 (at College Station)

Texas A&M 24, Notre Dame 3 (at College Station) 2000: Notre Dame 24, Texas A&M 10 (at South Bend)

Final Thoughts

This sets up as a script game. If Notre Dame cashes early red-zone trips and controls third downs, –7.0 is in range. If Texas A&M stretches drives, protects the ball, and lands a couple of explosives, the cover—and outright—are both live.

Bet Considerations:

Spread: Lean Notre Dame –7.0 if you expect an early Irish surge and consistent pressure.

Lean if you expect an early Irish surge and consistent pressure. Total: 50.0 is a true hinge—Over with fast Irish starts; Under if A&M’s ball control shows up.

Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame Snapshot