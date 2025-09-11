South Florida vs Miami Odds & Game Preview | Sept 13

Florida football takes center stage for a rare ranked battle as #18 South Florida rolls into Hard Rock Stadium to face #5 Miami on Saturday, September 13. This South Florida vs Miami betting preview hits everything you need—current odds, public betting snapshot, key injuries, and the most important storylines and trends. It’s a ranked showdown in prime afternoon TV, with USF chasing another statement and Miami looking to flex at home.

Date & Time: Saturday, September 13, 2025 — 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 13, 2025 — Location: Hard Rock Stadium , Miami Gardens, FL

, Miami Gardens, FL TV/Streaming: The CW

#18 South Florida vs. #5 Miami Betting Odds

Point Spread

South Florida +17.0 (–105) | Miami –17.0 (–115)

Moneyline

South Florida +500 | Miami –750

Total (Over/Under)

56.0 — Over (–110) / Under (–110)

Public Betting Snapshot

Early tickets are leaning Miami –17 with the total hovering around 56.0. Bettors weighing pace and explosive plays are split on the number—tempo favors the Over, ball control keeps the Under live.

See real-time splits: College Football Public Betting Chart

News, Notes & Storylines

USF’s Momentum & QB Threat 🚀

Back-to-back ranked wins have the Bulls surging, and their dual-threat quarterback remains the engine. Designed QB runs and off-schedule playmaking are the pressure points for Miami’s front.

Miami’s Home-Field Edge & Balance 🏠

The Hurricanes have looked efficient on offense and disruptive on defense. At home, a fast start and short fields can tilt this toward a multi-score cushion.

MacGuffin Title Angle & Ranked First 🏆

Bragging rights meet novelty: both teams enter ranked, and this matchup also doubles as a fan-tracked “title belt” opportunity—adding extra juice to an already heated in-state clash.

Miami vs. South Florida Trends

ATS: Road ‘dogs catching two+ TDs often attract late buyback, but big-brand home favorites tend to draw steady public support.

O/U: 56.0 is script-sensitive—if Miami lands early explosives, the Over gains steam; long USF drives keep the Under in play.

is script-sensitive—if Miami lands early explosives, the gains steam; long USF drives keep the in play. Market Notes: Watch the hook around –17; any dip toward –16.5 usually invites favorite backing.

Previous Meetings (Last 3)

2024: Miami 50, South Florida 15 (Tampa)

Miami 50, South Florida 15 (Tampa) 2013: Miami 49, South Florida 21 (Tampa)

Miami 49, South Florida 21 (Tampa) 2012: Miami 40, South Florida 9 (Miami Gardens)

Final Thoughts

This one hinges on game script. If Miami cashes red-zone trips and wins early downs, –17 can be reachable. If USF controls tempo, avoids turnovers, and leverages QB run/pass conflicts, the backdoor remains very live.

Bet Considerations:

Spread: Lean Miami –17.0 if you expect early separation and superior depth to show.

Lean if you expect early separation and superior depth to show. Total: Over 56.0 correlates with Miami’s pace and short fields; Under pairs with USF ball control.

Miami vs. South Florida Snapshot