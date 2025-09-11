Georgia vs. Tennessee Betting Odds, Game Preview & TV Sept 13

The SEC spotlight lands in Knoxville as #6 Georgia heads to #15 Tennessee for a ranked high-stakes afternoon clash on Saturday, September 13. This Georgia vs Tennessee college football preview breaks down the latest odds, a public betting snapshot, and the must-know storylines and trends before you make a play. Can the Bulldogs’ depth travel, or will the Vols ride Neyland’s roar to a statement win?

Date & Time: Saturday, September 13, 2025 — 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 13, 2025 — Location: Neyland Stadium , Knoxville, TN

, Knoxville, TN TV/Streaming: ABC

Georgia vs. Tennessee Betting Odds (Sept 13)

Point Spread

Georgia –3.5 (–110) | Tennessee +3.5 (–110)

Moneyline

Georgia –170 | Tennessee +145

Total (Over/Under)

49.5 — Over (–110) / Under (–110)

Public Betting Snapshot

Early action is leaning toward Georgia to cover –3.5, with totals money more balanced around 49.5 as bettors weigh explosive plays versus clock control.

Live splits: College Football Public Betting Chart

News, Notes & Storylines

Georgia’s Road Script 🚀

Expect the Bulldogs to push tempo early, hunting explosives and turning short fields into touchdowns. Third-down defense and red-zone efficiency will define their cover chances.

Tennessee’s Home Edge 🏠

Neyland’s noise can tilt momentum. If the Vols win early downs, protect the ball, and finish drives, they can keep Georgia chasing and bring the backdoor into play late.

Pace & Hidden Yards ⏱️

Field position and special teams matter in a tight number. Faster pace and short Georgia fields tilt Over; methodical Tennessee drives tilt Under.

Georgia vs. Tennessee Trends

ATS: Road favorites in this range often draw public support, especially when carrying top-10 credentials.

O/U: A mid-40s/low-50s total swings on script—chunk plays push Over, sustained drives and red-zone stalls support Under.

A mid-40s/low-50s total swings on script—chunk plays push , sustained drives and red-zone stalls support . Market Notes: If juice nudges toward either side at –3.5, watch for a brief move to –3 or –4 near kickoff.

Previous Meetings (Last 3)

2024: Georgia 31, Tennessee 17 (Athens)

Georgia 31, Tennessee 17 (Athens) 2023: Georgia 38, Tennessee 10 (Knoxville)

Georgia 38, Tennessee 10 (Knoxville) 2021: Georgia 41, Tennessee 17 (Knoxville)

Final Thoughts

This shapes up as a classic SEC chess match: Georgia’s efficiency and depth versus Tennessee’s pace, home energy, and big-play threats. If Georgia lands early haymakers and controls third downs, the cover is live. If Tennessee sustains drives and keeps the crowd in it, late-game drama—and backdoor routes—open up.

Bet Considerations:

Spread: Lean Georgia –3.5 if you expect early separation and red-zone touchdowns.

Lean if you expect early separation and red-zone touchdowns. Total: 49.5 is a hinge—Over with explosive plays, Under if Tennessee shortens the game.

Georgia vs. Tennessee Snapshot