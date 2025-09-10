13 Oklahoma vs Temple Odds & Betting Preview | Sept 13

Week 3 brings a marquee noon kickoff as the #13 Oklahoma Sooners head to Philadelphia to face Temple on Saturday, September 13. This Oklahoma vs Temple betting preview covers the latest odds, a quick public betting snapshot, and the key storylines and trends that matter before you lock in a wager. Can the Sooners carry last week’s momentum on the road, or will the Owls turn a hot start into a statement performance against a top 15 team at the Linc?
Oklahoma vs. Temple Date/Time, Location & TV
- Date & Time: Saturday, September 13, 2025 — 12:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
- TV/Streaming: ESPN2
Betting Odds (via Bovada)
Point Spread
- Oklahoma –21.5 (–105) | Temple +21.5 (–115)
Moneyline
- Oklahoma –2200 | Temple +1000
Total (Over/Under)
- 52.0 — Over (–105) / Under (–115)
Public Betting Snapshot
Early betting interest is flowing to Oklahoma against the number, while totals action is more balanced around the low-50s. Track how the market shifts leading up to kickoff:
College Football Public Betting Chart
News, Notes & Storylines
Sooners’ Road Response 🚀
Oklahoma arrives off a headline win and now takes its show on the road for a tricky noon start. Expect a fast script and an emphasis on finishing drives after last week’s efficient outing.
Temple’s Hot Start 🔥
The Owls opened 2–0 and have flashed balance on offense. At home in an NFL venue, sustaining drives and protecting the ball are paramount to stay inside the number.
Hidden-Yardage & Pace ⏱️
Special teams, field position, and third-down execution loom large. If Oklahoma forces long fields and obvious passing downs, the cover probability rises; if Temple dictates pace and wins time of possession, the backdoor stays alive.
Oklahoma vs. Temple Trends
- ATS: Big-brand road favorites at noon often draw public support; early action reflects that pattern.
- O/U: With a total around 52, game script matters—quick OU strikes tilt Over; methodical Temple drives tilt Under.
- Line Movement: Market has stabilized around OU –21.5 with shaded juice on the Owls’ side.
Previous Meetings (Last 3)
- 2024: Oklahoma 51, Temple 3 (Norman)
- 1942: Temple 14, Oklahoma 7 (Philadelphia)
- 1940: Oklahoma 9, Temple 6 (Norman)
Final Thoughts
On paper, this is a tough assignment for Temple: Oklahoma’s speed and depth create explosive-play risk on every series. But the spot—noon kick on the road—does give the Owls pathways to hang around if they control tempo and limit turnovers.
Bet Considerations:
- Spread: Oklahoma –21.5 if you expect a quick OU start and sustained pressure.
- Total: Under 52.0 makes sense if Temple shortens the game; Over if you project OU efficiency and short fields.
Oklahoma vs. Temple Snapshot
