Florida vs. No. 3 LSU Betting Odds, Preview & TV Sept. 13, 2025

Saturday night in Baton Rouge hits different. Florida heads to Tiger Stadium to face No. 3 LSU in a primetime SEC showdown on September 13—and the stakes are heavy. This Florida vs LSU college football preview rolls through the latest odds, a public betting snapshot, and the must-know storylines, trends, and injuries so you can make a confident play. Can the Gators steady the offense on the road, or will LSU’s depth and Death Valley’s roar turn this into a statement win?

Date & Time: Saturday, September 13, 2025 — 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, September 13, 2025 — Location: Tiger Stadium , Baton Rouge, LA

, Baton Rouge, LA TV/Streaming: ABC

Florida vs. LSU Betting Odds

Point Spread

Florida +7.5 (–110) | LSU –7.5 (–110)

Moneyline

Florida +250 | LSU –300

Total (Over/Under)

48.0 — Over (–115) / Under (–105)

👉 Ready to back your side?

🔥 Get in on the action here:

Click here 🏈💰

Public Betting Snapshot

Early tickets are leaning toward LSU to cover –7.5, while totals action is fairly balanced around 48.0. Expect pace and field position to drive late movement on the total.

See live splits: College Football Public Betting Chart

News, Notes & Storylines

LSU’s Defensive Standard 🛡️

Through two weeks, LSU’s front has set the tone with pressure and gap discipline. If the Tigers keep Florida behind schedule on early downs, they can script short fields and tilt this toward a multi-score margin.

Florida’s Response on the Road 🛫

The Gators have the talent to trade punches but must stabilize protection and sustain drives. Winning third downs and finishing in the red zone are non-negotiable if they want to hang inside the number.

Injury Notes 🚑

LSU’s starting center has been questionable this week, with a veteran backup ready if needed. Florida’s rotation is largely intact, but monitor gameday statuses for last-minute adjustments.

Florida vs. LSU Trends

ATS: Road ‘dogs in the 7–10 range often draw late buyback, but ranked home favorites typically retain steady support.

Road ‘dogs in the 7–10 range often draw late buyback, but ranked home favorites typically retain steady support. O/U: 48.0 is a hinge—quick LSU scoring surges nudge Over ; if Florida grinds clock and limits explosives, the Under stays live.

is a hinge—quick LSU scoring surges nudge ; if Florida grinds clock and limits explosives, the stays live. Market Notes: Watch the juice around –7.5—any flicker to –7.0 generally invites favorite money; –8.0 or –8.5 can spark Gator buyback.

Previous Meetings (Last 3)

2024: LSU 38, Florida 24

LSU 38, Florida 24 2023: LSU 52, Florida 35

LSU 52, Florida 35 2022: LSU 45, Florida 35

Final Thoughts

This one feels like a script game. If LSU cashes early drives and keeps Florida behind the sticks, –7.5 is squarely in range. If Florida wins third downs, protects the ball, and leans on a balanced pace, the backdoor can stay open late.

Bet Considerations:

Spread: Lean LSU –7.5 if you expect early separation and a defensive squeeze.

Lean if you expect early separation and a defensive squeeze. Total: 48.0 is finely set—Over correlates with LSU explosives and short fields; Under pairs with Florida ball control.

👉 Ready to make a play?

Lock it in here:

Click here 💸🏈

Florida vs. LSU Snapshot