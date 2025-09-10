Wake Forest vs NC State Preview & Betting Odds – Sept 11

The first major ACC night-game of the season heats up as NC State heads to Winston-Salem to face Wake Forest on Thursday, September 11. This Wake Forest vs NC State college football preview delivers the spread, moneyline, totals, public betting snapshot, key injuries, and narratives that define one of the conference’s most intense rivalries. Both teams are riding unblemished starts—this matchup could shape playoff seeding and conference momentum early.

Date & Time: Thursday, September 11, 2025 – Kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, Winston-Salem, NC

Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, Winston-Salem, NC TV/Streaming: ESPN

Betting Odds (via Bovada)

Point Spread

NC State –7.5 | Wake Forest +7.5

Moneyline

NC State –290 | Wake Forest +235

Total (Over/Under)

52.5 points

Public Betting Snapshot

Public betting numbers show strong support for NC State to cover the 7.5-point spread, while totals action leans toward the Over 52.5—expecting fireworks between well-balanced ACC foes.

News, Notes & Storylines

NC State Injuries & Game-Plan Disruptions 🚑

The Wolfpack enter with key injuries, including starting linebacker AJ Richardson—significant losses in a physical ACC rivalry opener.

Wake Forest Defensive Depth Compromised 🛡️

The Demon Deacons are expected to be without several defensive starters, thinning both their secondary and pass rush. This could open opportunities for NC State’s balanced offense.

Rivalry Heat & Offensive Matchups 🔥

This cross-state rivalry rarely disappoints. Wake Forest comes in off a dominant win, with QB Robby Ashford and RB Demond Claiborne both in rhythm. NC State must tighten defensively to control tempo.

Wake Forest vs. NC State Trends

ATS (Against The Spread): NC State favored by 7.5, showing confidence from oddsmakers and bettors.

NC State favored by 7.5, showing confidence from oddsmakers and bettors. O/U (Totals): Lean toward Over 52.5, consistent with offensive firepower on both sides.

Lean toward Over 52.5, consistent with offensive firepower on both sides. Line Movement: Early money has supported NC State, keeping the spread steady near a touchdown.

Previous Meetings (Recent Clash)

2024: Wake Forest edged NC State 34–30 in a back-and-forth thriller.

This rivalry often produces high drama, and this matchup is set to continue the trend.

Final Thoughts

Both teams bring firepower—Wake’s home crowd and offensive weapons face off against NC State’s depth and discipline. On paper, the Wolfpack have the edge, but rivalry games in Winston-Salem often come down to a single play.

Bet Considerations:

Spread: NC State –7.5 looks logical, though Wake Forest at home can make things uncomfortable.

NC State –7.5 looks logical, though Wake Forest at home can make things uncomfortable. Total: Lean toward Over 52.5, given recent scoring trends in the series.

Wake Forest vs. NC State Snapshot