Central Michigan vs Michigan TV, Odds & Preview | Sept 13

Saturday in Ann Arbor brings a classic Big Ten–MAC matchup as Central Michigan heads to Michigan for a noon kickoff. This Central Michigan vs Michigan betting preview covers the latest spread, moneyline, total, a quick public betting snapshot, plus storylines and recent series history to help you make smarter plays. Expect Michigan to lean on talent and tempo at home while the Chippewas search for clock-control answers and explosive-play counters.

Date & Time: Saturday, September 13, 2025 — 12:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 13, 2025 — Location: Michigan Stadium , Ann Arbor, MI

, Ann Arbor, MI TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network (BTN)

Betting Odds (via Bovada)

Point Spread

Central Michigan +28.0 (–115) | Michigan –28.0 (–105)

Moneyline

Central Michigan +1200 | Michigan –4000

Total (Over/Under)

42.5 — Over (–110) / Under (–110)

👉 Ready to back your side?

🔥 Get in on the action here:

Click here 💰🏈

Public Betting Snapshot

Early action typically gravitates toward big home favorites, and this one’s no different—support is leaning to Michigan –28. Totals attention is more balanced around 42.5, with tempo and game script likely to determine the direction.

See live splits: College Football Public Betting Chart

News, Notes & Storylines

Michigan’s Home Script 🚀

Back at the Big House, expect the Wolverines to start fast: early down efficiency, pressure packages on defense, and a steady push to control field position. If they turn short fields into touchdowns, the cover probability jumps.

Chippewas’ 3-QB Wrinkle 🔄

Central Michigan has leaned on a multiple-QB rotation, mixing passing and designed QB runs to manufacture first downs. Sustaining drives and finishing in the red zone are imperative to keep this within the number.

Pace, Possessions & Hidden Yards ⏱️

This total sits in the low 40s for a reason. If CMU shortens the game with long possessions and clean special teams, the Under stays live; if Michigan stacks explosive plays, the pace tilts Over.

Central Michigan vs. Michigan Trends

ATS: Big home favorites often draw public interest; the market is already siding with Michigan near four touchdowns.

Big home favorites often draw public interest; the market is already siding with Michigan near four touchdowns. O/U: At 42.5 , a couple of early explosives can swing the script; otherwise, methodical drives keep points in check.

At , a couple of early explosives can swing the script; otherwise, methodical drives keep points in check. Line Notes: The spread and total reflect confidence in Michigan’s defense and a slower overall tempo.

Previous Meetings (Last 3)

2013: Michigan 59, Central Michigan 9 (Ann Arbor)

Michigan 59, Central Michigan 9 (Ann Arbor) 2006: Michigan 41, Central Michigan 17 (Ann Arbor)

Michigan 41, Central Michigan 17 (Ann Arbor) 2003: Michigan 45, Central Michigan 7 (Ann Arbor)

Final Thoughts

The path is clear on both sides: Michigan wants to jump ahead and squeeze the game with defense and field position, while Central Michigan must win on early downs and avoid short fields. Your bet likely hinges on whether CMU can turn long drives into points—or whether Michigan’s talent gap decides it early.

Bet Considerations:

Spread: Michigan –28.0 is justified if you forecast early separation and red-zone efficiency; CMU +28.0 has value only if they sustain drives and avoid turnovers.

Michigan –28.0 is justified if you forecast early separation and red-zone efficiency; CMU +28.0 has value only if they sustain drives and avoid turnovers. Total: Under 42.5 correlates with CMU ball control; Over comes into play if Michigan creates extra possessions and explosive scores.

👉 Ready to back your side?

🔥 Get in on the action here:

Click here 💰🏈

Central Michigan vs. Michigan Snapshot