New Mexico at UCLA Preview, Betting Odds & TV – Sept 12

Friday night drama ignites at the Rose Bowl as New Mexico hits the road to take on UCLA under the lights in Pasadena. This New Mexico at UCLA college football preview brings you all the essentials: spread, moneyline, totals, public betting trends, injury updates, and the key storylines shaping what could be a pivotal early-season tilt for both squads.

Date & Time: Friday, September 12, 2025 – Kickoff at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT

Friday, September 12, 2025 – Kickoff at Location: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA

Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network (BTN)

Betting Odds (via Bovada)

Point Spread

UCLA –15.5 | New Mexico +15.5

Moneyline

UCLA –715 | New Mexico +500

Total (Over/Under)

53.5 points

Public Betting Snapshot

Public action leans toward New Mexico +15.5 on the spread, while the total is trending slightly toward the Over 53.5 as bettors anticipate a high-scoring game.

News, Notes & Storylines

UCLA in Must-Win Mode 💡

The Bruins enter desperate for a home win after stumbling early. QB Nico Iamaleava leads the way as UCLA looks to get back on track at the Rose Bowl.

New Mexico’s Opportunity 🚀

The Lobos enter 1–1 and bring confidence after a strong showing in Week 2. A trip to Pasadena is daunting, but they have momentum and nothing to lose.

Rare Meeting 🏟️

This is just the second meeting between the programs, with the only prior clash coming in the 2002 Las Vegas Bowl—a game UCLA won 27–13.

New Mexico vs. UCLA Trends

ATS (Against The Spread): New Mexico has appeal as a large underdog, while UCLA looks to rebound as a heavy favorite.

ATS (Against The Spread): New Mexico has appeal as a large underdog, while UCLA looks to rebound as a heavy favorite.

O/U (Totals): Over 53.5 is attracting attention given UCLA's offensive potential.
Line Movement: UCLA opened around –14.5 and has been bet up to –15.5.

Previous Meetings (Series History)

2002 Las Vegas Bowl: UCLA 27, New Mexico 13

This will be the first meeting in more than two decades.

Final Thoughts

UCLA has the roster and home-field edge, but New Mexico’s underdog energy and scrappy defense could make the spread interesting. The Bruins should control the tempo, though bettors must weigh whether they can cover a double-digit number.

Bet Considerations:

Spread: UCLA –15.5 feels like the safe side, but New Mexico +15.5 has value if they keep the game slow and physical.

Total: Lean Over 53.5 with UCLA's pace and big-play ability in mind.

New Mexico vs. UCLA Snapshot