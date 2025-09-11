Ohio vs. No. 1 Ohio State Betting Odds & Preview, TV – (Sept. 13)

Saturday night lights in Columbus means one thing: noise. Ohio makes the in-state trip to face No. 1 Ohio State in a primetime clash where tempo, depth, and field position take center stage. This Ohio vs Ohio State betting preview brings you the latest lines, a quick public betting snapshot, key injuries, and the storylines that will shape how this one plays out at the Shoe.

Date & Time: Saturday, September 13, 2025 — 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 13, 2025 — Location: Ohio Stadium (The Shoe), Columbus, OH

TV/Streaming: Peacock

Ohio vs. Ohio State Betting Odds

Point Spread

Ohio +31.0 (–115) | Ohio State –31.0 (–105)

Moneyline

Ohio +1700 | Ohio State –20000

Total (Over/Under)

51.0 — Over (–115) / Under (–105)

Public Betting Snapshot

Early action on big favorites often trends toward the chalk, while totals around the low-50s can split based on pace projections.

See live splits: College Football Public Betting Chart

News, Notes & Storylines

Buckeyes’ Primetime Groove 🚀

No. 1 Ohio State has opened fast this season and now gets an in-state night game at home. Efficient QB play and explosive perimeter talent headline the early form, with depth showing across the two-deep.

Bobcats’ Defensive Backbone 🧱

Ohio rides into Columbus with confidence. If the Bobcats can stack early stops, extend drives, and avoid short fields, they can keep this inside a large number.

Field Position & Red-Zone Math ⏱️

In a game with a sizable spread, “hidden yards” matter. If Ohio State wins special teams and early-down defense, the cover probability spikes; if Ohio controls tempo, late backdoor routes stay in play.

Ohio vs. Ohio State Trends

ATS: Large home favorites in primetime typically draw public support, especially when ranked No. 1.

Total at 51.0 hinges on script—fast OSU starts tilt Over; sustained Ohio drives favor the Under.

Total at hinges on script—fast OSU starts tilt ; sustained Ohio drives favor the . Market Notes: Watch for half-point moves near –31 as limits rise.

Previous Meetings (Last 3)

2010: Ohio State 43, Ohio 7*

Ohio State 43, Ohio 7* 2008: Ohio State 26, Ohio 14

Ohio State 26, Ohio 14 1999: Ohio State 40, Ohio 16

*Result later vacated by NCAA.

Final Thoughts

On paper, this is about script and separation. Ohio State owns decisive advantages in depth and explosiveness, but Ohio can muddy things with ball control and clean special teams. If the Buckeyes cash early red-zone trips and flip the field, laying the number makes sense; if the Bobcats grind and limit possessions, that +31.0 has life.

Bet Considerations:

Spread: Lean Ohio State –31.0 if you expect early separation and short fields.

Lean if you expect early separation and short fields. Total: 51.0 is a hinge—Over with fast OSU tempo; Under if Ohio bleeds clock.

Ohio vs. Ohio State Snapshot