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NHL Predictions: Will Bruins pull off upset in Game 1 vs. Sabres?

byAnthony Rome
April 19, 2026
NHL Predictions NHL Predictions
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The Stanley Cup Playoffs are here—and Game 1 is all about tone-setting hockey. Early in a series, teams tend to play tighter, more disciplined, and more physical, which often creates value on unders and selectively on sides where matchups or pricing feel off.

Tonight’s slate is loaded with structured playoff-style matchups, along with one strong favorite and a live underdog worth targeting. Let’s break it down.

NHL Predictions for Sunday, April 19, 2026

Kings vs Avalanche
Time:3:00PM ET
TV:TNT/truTV/HBO Max
Canadiens vs. Lightning
Time:5:45PM ET
TV:TNT/truTV/HBO Max
Bruins vs. Sabres
Time:7:30PM ET
TV:ESPN
Mammoth vs. Golden Knights
Time:10:00PM ET
TV:ESPN

Game 1: Kings at Avalanche

Kings vs Golden Knights Puck Line, Moneyline & Total

Kings logo
Sunday, April 193:00PM ET
COL
Golden Knights logo

Kings Odds

Puck Line+1.5
Total5.5
Moneyline+225

Golden Knights Odds

Puck Line-1.5
Total5.5
Moneyline-275
Click here to view real-time NHL Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Kings or Avalanche?

Kings logoKings
9%
91%
Avalanche logoAvalanche
See our live NHL Public Betting Chart.

This has all the makings of a tight, disciplined playoff opener.

Los Angeles thrives in low-event games, leaning on structure, physicality, and strong defensive positioning. That style becomes even more pronounced in the postseason.

Colorado has elite offensive talent, but in Game 1 situations—especially against structured opponents—they’re more likely to play controlled and limit risk rather than push tempo early.

Our Kings vs Avalanche Prediction

Expect a feeling-out process with limited odd-man rushes and a focus on defensive responsibility.

👉 Pick: UNDER 5.5 goals

Game 2: Canadiens at Lightning

Canadiens vs LIghtning Puck Line, Moneyline & Total

Canadiens logo
Sunday, April 195:45PM ET
TB
LIghtning logo

Canadiens Odds

Puck Line+1.5
Total6.5
Moneyline+154

LIghtning Odds

Puck Line-1.5
Total6.5
Moneyline-185
Click here to view real-time NHL Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Canadiens or Lightning?

Canadiens logoCanadiens
45%
65%
Lightning logoLightning
See our live NHL Public Betting Chart.

Another strong under spot driven by playoff intensity.

Tampa Bay’s experience shows in these moments—they know how to control pace and avoid mistakes early in a series. They don’t need to open things up to win.

Montreal, meanwhile, will likely come in with a defense-first mindset, especially on the road. Against a team like Tampa, they’ll prioritize structure and limiting chances.

Our Canadiens vs Avalanche Prediction

With a total of 6, this projects as a methodical, lower-scoring game where every goal is earned.

👉 Pick: UNDER 6 goals

Game 3: Bruins vs. Sabres

Bruins vs Sabres Puck Line, Moneyline & Total

Bruins logo
Sunday, April 197:30PM ET
BUF
Sabres logo

Bruins Odds

Puck Line+1.5
Total6.5
Moneyline+145

Sabres Odds

Puck Line-1.5
Total6.5
Moneyline-170
Click here to view real-time NHL Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Bruins or Sabres?

Bruins logoBruins
39%
71%
Sabres logoSabres
See our live NHL Public Betting Chart.

This is a strong home favorite spot.

Buffalo has been one of the more dangerous teams in terms of offensive pace and scoring ability, and at home, they’re in a position to dictate how this game is played.

Boston brings structure, but they can struggle when forced into faster-paced matchups—something Buffalo is capable of creating.

Our Bruins vs Sabres Prediction

At -157, you’re paying for the better offensive team in a favorable spot, and in Game 1, that edge can be the difference.

👉 Pick: Sabres -157

Today's NHL Picks

  1. Kings vs. Avalanche UNDER 5.5
  2. Canadiens vs. Lightning UNDER 6
  3. Sabres -157
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byAnthony Rome
Updated