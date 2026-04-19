NHL Predictions: Will Bruins pull off upset in Game 1 vs. Sabres?

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The Stanley Cup Playoffs are here—and Game 1 is all about tone-setting hockey. Early in a series, teams tend to play tighter, more disciplined, and more physical, which often creates value on unders and selectively on sides where matchups or pricing feel off.

Tonight’s slate is loaded with structured playoff-style matchups, along with one strong favorite and a live underdog worth targeting. Let’s break it down.

NHL Predictions for Sunday, April 19, 2026 Kings vs Avalanche Canadiens vs. Lightning Bruins vs. Sabres Mammoth vs. Golden Knights

Game 1: Kings at Avalanche

Kings vs Golden Knights Puck Line, Moneyline & Total Kings Odds Puck Line +1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline +225 Golden Knights Odds Puck Line -1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline -275

Where is the Public Money? — Kings or Avalanche? Kings 9% 91% Avalanche

This has all the makings of a tight, disciplined playoff opener.

Los Angeles thrives in low-event games, leaning on structure, physicality, and strong defensive positioning. That style becomes even more pronounced in the postseason.

Colorado has elite offensive talent, but in Game 1 situations—especially against structured opponents—they’re more likely to play controlled and limit risk rather than push tempo early.

Our Kings vs Avalanche Prediction

Expect a feeling-out process with limited odd-man rushes and a focus on defensive responsibility.

👉 Pick: UNDER 5.5 goals

Game 2: Canadiens at Lightning

Canadiens vs LIghtning Puck Line, Moneyline & Total Canadiens Odds Puck Line +1.5 Total 6.5 Moneyline +154 LIghtning Odds Puck Line -1.5 Total 6.5 Moneyline -185

Where is the Public Money? — Canadiens or Lightning? Canadiens 45% 65% Lightning

Another strong under spot driven by playoff intensity.

Tampa Bay’s experience shows in these moments—they know how to control pace and avoid mistakes early in a series. They don’t need to open things up to win.

Montreal, meanwhile, will likely come in with a defense-first mindset, especially on the road. Against a team like Tampa, they’ll prioritize structure and limiting chances.

Our Canadiens vs Avalanche Prediction

With a total of 6, this projects as a methodical, lower-scoring game where every goal is earned.

👉 Pick: UNDER 6 goals

Game 3: Bruins vs. Sabres

Bruins vs Sabres Puck Line, Moneyline & Total Bruins Odds Puck Line +1.5 Total 6.5 Moneyline +145 Sabres Odds Puck Line -1.5 Total 6.5 Moneyline -170

Where is the Public Money? — Bruins or Sabres? Bruins 39% 71% Sabres

This is a strong home favorite spot.

Buffalo has been one of the more dangerous teams in terms of offensive pace and scoring ability, and at home, they’re in a position to dictate how this game is played.

Boston brings structure, but they can struggle when forced into faster-paced matchups—something Buffalo is capable of creating.

Our Bruins vs Sabres Prediction

At -157, you’re paying for the better offensive team in a favorable spot, and in Game 1, that edge can be the difference.

👉 Pick: Sabres -157

Today's NHL Picks

Kings vs. Avalanche UNDER 5.5 Canadiens vs. Lightning UNDER 6 Sabres -157