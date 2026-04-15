Wednesday NHL Best Bets April 15: Total too high in Red Wings vs. Panthers?

Last Updated on April 15, 2026 1:09 pm by Anthony Rome
Wednesday’s NHL slate offers a strong mix of tempo-based totals and a live underdog spot, which is exactly what sharp bettors look for late in the season. With some teams tightening up defensively and others pushing pace for playoff positioning, the key is identifying which game scripts are most likely to play out.
Tonight’s card features one clear under, one high-upside over, and a plus-money side with value. Let’s break it down.
- Red Wings vs. Panthers UNDER 6.5
- Maple Leafs vs. Senators OVER 6.5
- Blackhawks +103
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