Sunday NBA Best Bets April 19: Can the Spurs make a statement?

Sunday has 4 games on the NBA slate as the third week of April 2026 draws to a close. It’s the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The first game will start at 1:00 PM ET, and the final contest will tip off at 9:00 PM ET. The first 2 games are on ABC, while the final 2 games are on NBC and Peacock.

Can the Pistons cover the 8.5 points as home favorites against the Magic? Can an underrated Trail Blazers team cover the 11-point spread as road underdogs in San Antonio against the Spurs on Sunday?

I’ll make picks for both contests below. Read on for our Sunday NBA Best Bets April 19 article.

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NBA Best Bet: Orlando Magic +8.5 over Detroit Pistons

The Orlando Magic are perfectly positioned to cover the 8.5-point spread as road underdogs against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

Despite a tough schedule, Orlando thrives in this specific spot; in fact, Orlando is 14-6 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage this season.

The Magic have consistently fought hard against superior clubs, going a profitable 17-16 ATS as an underdog this season. Matchup history is also heavily on their side, as the Magic are 7-3 straight up and 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against the Pistons.

Orlando’s defensive grit should keep this Eastern Conference playoff clash highly competitive until the final buzzer.

Final score projection: DETROIT PISTONS 106, ORLANDO MAGIC 102

NBA Best Bet: Portland Trail Blazers +11 over San Antonio Spurs

The Portland Trail Blazers are in a good spot to cover the 11-point spread as road underdogs against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. Portland thrives in this spot, going 7-4 ATS when playing with a rest disadvantage this season.

The Blazers consistently overcome the odds, posting a profitable 25-21 ATS record as an underdog this season. This resilience extends across their schedule, as they’re boasting a 28-25 ATS mark in conference games and a solid 36-31 ATS record in non-division matchups this year.

Furthermore, the Trail Blazers carry immense momentum coming into Sunday’s contest, going 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall. Expect Portland to hang tough in this Western Conference clash.

Final score projection: SAN ANTONIO SPURS 108, PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS 103.

For information on who the public is backing in Sunday’s NBA games, head over to our NBA public betting chart page.

To see the money line, spread, and total odds, check out our NBA betting odds page.

Sunday NBA Best Bets April 19

Orlando Magic +8.5 Portland Trail Blazers +11

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