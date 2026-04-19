Sunday MLB Best Bets April 19: Can Boston win the series against Detroit?

Sunday’s MLB slate offers some potentially valuable betting opportunities. I like a pair of American League East teams on Sunday. One game is an interleague matchup, and the other is an American League contest that will be the penultimate game of the day.

Can 35-year-old Blue Jays righty Kevin Gausman pitch well enough to earn his first win of the season on Sunday? Will Red Sox starter Garrett Crochet improve his 2026 record to 3-2 in a home matchup with the Tigers?

I’ll make picks for both games below. Read on for our Sunday MLB Best Bets April 19 article.

To find out which teams the public does and doesn’t like, check out our MLB public betting chart page.

For all of the relevant odds for Sunday’s MLB games, including money lines, run lines, and totals, click through to our MLB betting odds page.

MLB Best Bets: Blue Jays -110 at Diamondbacks

Pitching Matchup: Kevin Gausman (TOR) vs. Ryne Nelson (ARI)

The Toronto Blue Jays are primed to secure an outright road victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon.

Toronto has consistently proven its resilience, going 45-42 straight up after a loss since the start of last season. They also excel in these specific situations, boasting a 36-30 straight-up record in interleague games and a robust 79-65 straight-up mark in non-division contests since the beginning of the 2025 campaign.

Zooming out, the Blue Jays have established themselves as a highly consistent team, compiling an impressive 101-81 straight-up record in regular-season games since the start of last season.

Armed with these strong situational trends and a knack for bouncing back, expect Toronto to leave the desert with a hard-fought win on Sunday.

Betting Pick: Toronto Blue Jays -110

MLB Best Bets: Red Sox -142 vs. Tigers

Pitching Matchup: Garrett Crochet (BOS) vs. Framber Valdez (DET)

The Boston Red Sox are well-equipped to win outright as money line home favorites against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon.

Boston has been reliable at Fenway Park this season, going 3-2 straight up as a home favorite. They also hold a clear edge in this matchup, posting a 3-2 straight-up record in their last 5 games against Detroit.

Overall, the Red Sox are carrying solid momentum, sitting at 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. Furthermore, Boston will have southpaw ace Garrett Crochet on the bump today.

Coming off a stellar season where he went 18-5 with a 2.59 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP, Crochet gives Boston the exact firepower needed to defend their home turf and secure the victory.

Betting Pick: Boston Red Sox -142

Sunday MLB Best Bets April 19