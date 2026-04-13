Monday NHL Best Bets April 13: Defensive struggle at Enterprise?

Last Updated on April 13, 2026 2:57 pm by Anthony Rome
Monday’s NHL slate is packed with late-season urgency, and that’s where smart bettors can find value. With some teams pushing for playoff positioning and others leaning into structure, tonight’s matchups offer a clean mix of underdog value, defensive game scripts, and a strong favorite in a bounce-back spot.
Let’s break down your three best plays.
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- Carolina Hurricanes +133
- Wild/Blues UNDER 5.5
- Nashville Predators -143
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