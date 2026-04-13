Monday NHL Best Bets April 13: Defensive struggle at Enterprise?

Hurricanes +133 at Flyers (7:00PM)

This is a classic value underdog spot.

Carolina is one of the most dangerous teams to catch at plus money because of their ability to drive possession and generate consistent pressure. Even on the road, they can dictate pace with their forecheck and shot volume.

Philadelphia, while competitive, tends to rely more on structure and opportunistic offense. That can be effective—but against a team like Carolina that controls play, it becomes harder to sustain over 60 minutes.

Oddsmakers currently have Carolina’s odds at +133 and thus, this is simply too much value for a team that can control large stretches of the game and create more chances.

👉 Pick: Hurricanes +133

Wild at Blues UNDER 5.5 Goals (8:00PM)

This is one of the strongest under spots on the board.

Both Minnesota and St. Louis are built around defensive structure, physical play, and goaltending, especially in meaningful late-season games. These are not teams that want to get into track meets.

The key factor here is pace—expect a slow, methodical game with limited odd-man rushes and a heavy focus on positioning.

With a 5.5 total, you’re banking on a tight, low-scoring script—and that’s exactly what this matchup projects. Something in the 2-1 or 3-2 range fits perfectly.

👉 Pick: UNDER 5.5 goals

Predators -143 vs. Sharks (8:00PM)

I’m in line with NHL Public Bettors, as this is a strong home favorite spot.

Nashville has been the more consistent and structured team, especially at home where they can control tempo and limit defensive breakdowns. They don’t need to dominate offensively—they just need to play their system.

San Jose continues to struggle with consistency, particularly in their own zone. Defensive lapses and difficulty controlling pace have made them vulnerable in matchups like this.

At -143, you’re backing the more reliable team in a favorable spot—and that’s the right side.

👉 Pick: Predators -143

Monday NHL Best Bets April 13