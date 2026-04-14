Tuesday NHL Best Bets April 14: Will Underdogs take over Slate?

Last Updated on April 14, 2026 2:02 pm by Anthony Rome
Tuesday’s NHL slate is a goldmine for underdog bettors, with multiple spots where the numbers don’t fully match the matchup. Late in the season, perception often inflates favorites—but that creates value on teams that can control pace, generate chances, and win in tight games.
Tonight, all three plays center around plus-money value, and each underdog has a legitimate path to winning outright. Let’s break it down.
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- Carolina Hurricanes +134
- Washington Capitals +136
- Minnesota Wild +121
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