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Tuesday NHL Best Bets April 14: Will Underdogs take over Slate?

byAnthony Rome
April 14, 2026
Tuesday NHL Best Bets April 14 Tuesday NHL Best Bets April 14

Last Updated on April 14, 2026 2:02 pm by Anthony Rome

Tuesday’s NHL slate is a goldmine for underdog bettors, with multiple spots where the numbers don’t fully match the matchup. Late in the season, perception often inflates favorites—but that creates value on teams that can control pace, generate chances, and win in tight games.

Tonight, all three plays center around plus-money value, and each underdog has a legitimate path to winning outright. Let’s break it down.

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Hurricanes +134 at Islanders (7:00PM)

This is another strong value spot on Carolina.

The Hurricanes are one of the best possession-driving teams in the league, consistently controlling puck time and generating shot volume. That style travels well, even into tougher road environments like New York.

The Islanders, while structured, can struggle against teams that don’t allow them to dictate pace. Carolina’s ability to sustain pressure forces opponents into defensive situations for extended stretches.

At +134, this is simply too much value for a team that can tilt the ice and create more scoring opportunities.

👉 Pick: Hurricanes +134

Capitals +136 at Blue Jackets (7:00PM)

This is a great buy-low opportunity on a veteran team.

Washington brings experience, structure, and finishing ability, which are critical in late-season games. Even on the road, they’re capable of controlling tempo and capitalizing on mistakes.

Columbus has been solid, but they’re not a team that consistently dominates play. In a matchup that projects as relatively even, grabbing plus money with the more experienced roster is the right move.

If this game stays tight—as expected—Washington has the edge in execution and situational hockey.

👉 Pick: Capitals +136

Wild +121 vs. Ducks (8:00PM)

This is one of the cleaner underdog spots on the board.

Minnesota thrives in structured, low-event games, and that’s exactly the type of matchup they can impose at home. They’re disciplined defensively and comfortable grinding out wins.

Anaheim, while competitive, has shown inconsistency—especially when facing teams that slow things down and limit transition chances.

At +121, Minnesota offers value as a team that can control pace, limit mistakes, and win a tight game late.

👉 Pick: Wild +121

Tuesday NHL Best Bets April 14

  1. Carolina Hurricanes +134
  2. Washington Capitals +136
  3. Minnesota Wild +121
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byAnthony Rome
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