NASCAR Predictions: Which drivers are smart to back in AdventHealth 400?

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The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the heartland for one of the most consistently exciting intermediate-track races on the schedule—and if recent history is any indication, the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway is setting up for another dramatic finish.

From photo finishes to late-race battles, Kansas has quietly become a bettor’s dream. But while the finishes are unpredictable, one trend has remained rock solid: this race is won by proven veterans.

AdventHealth 400 Event Info Where Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS When Sunday, April 19 — 2:00PM ET TV FOX Weather Sunny, high 70°F, winds 8 mph

AdventHealth 400 — Top 9 Odds to Win 1 Kyle Larson +340 2 Denny Hamlin +470 3 Tyler Reddick +500 4 Christopher Bell +550 5 Ryan Blaney +900 6 William Byron +1100 7 Chase Briscoe +1200 8 William Byron +1100 9 Ty Gibbs +1500

Kansas Speedway is a 1.5-mile intermediate oval that rewards balance, tire management, and long-run speed. Unlike short tracks where aggression dominates, Kansas is about finding rhythm over extended green-flag runs while navigating aero turbulence in traffic.

Sunday’s race is scheduled for 267 laps (400.5 miles), broken into stages of 80, 165, and 267 laps, with coverage on FOX, HBO Max, and MRN Radio.

Recent races here have delivered unforgettable moments, including Kyle Larson’s historic 0.0001-second victory and Chase Elliott’s clutch late pass last fall.

Track Breakdown

No First-Time Winners—Ever (Almost)

Kansas is one of the toughest tracks for new winners to break through. None of the track’s 40 Cup races have produced a first-time winner, and every winner in the last 29 races has had at least 100 career starts.

Even with Ty Gibbs finally earning his first career win last week at Bristol, history suggests another breakthrough is unlikely here.

Toyota Dominance is Real

All signs point to Toyota strength this weekend. In practice, Toyotas swept the top five, and they carried that speed into qualifying—led by points leader Tyler Reddick, who captured the pole.

Drivers like Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe also showed elite pace, reinforcing the idea that Toyota could control this race.

Intermediate Consistency Matters

Kansas is all about sustained performance. Christopher Bell enters with the longest active top-10 streak (six races) on 1.5-mile tracks, followed by Briscoe (five) and Brad Keselowski (four).

Drivers to Watch

Tyler Reddick (Pole Sitter)

Reddick starts from the best possible position and leads the points standings. His speed this weekend is undeniable, and clean air at Kansas is a major advantage. If he controls the early stages, he’ll be difficult to beat.

Kyle Larson

Larson’s Kansas history speaks for itself. Even amid a winless stretch, this is a track where he consistently contends and leads laps. If long-run speed comes into play, he’s a major threat.

Christopher Bell

Bell has been the model of consistency on intermediate tracks. While he hasn’t won yet this season, his ability to stay in the top 10 puts him in position to capitalize late.

Denny Hamlin

Hamlin continues to be one of the smartest and most strategic drivers in the field. His experience and race management make him dangerous—especially if strategy comes into play.

Long Shots & Value Plays

Chase Briscoe

Briscoe’s strong qualifying effort and Toyota speed make him one of the most intriguing mid-tier options. He’s trending upward on intermediate tracks.

Brad Keselowski

Keselowski’s consistency on 1.5-mile tracks can’t be ignored. He may not dominate, but he’s a strong top-five candidate with sneaky win upside.

Carson Hocevar

Starting sixth, Hocevar is one of the few drivers who could challenge the “no first-time winner” trend—but history is firmly against him.

Our Outright Picks

Everything about this race points toward one key factor: Toyota speed + track position + veteran experience.

Tyler Reddick checks every box.

He’s on the pole, leads the standings, and drives for a Toyota team that has clearly found something this weekend. With clean air early and strong long-run pace, Reddick is in the perfect position to control this race from start to finish.

Kansas rewards drivers who can maintain pace over long runs—and Reddick has shown he can do exactly that.

Prediction: Tyler Reddick wins the AdventHealth 400 (+500)

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