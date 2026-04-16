Thursday NHL Best Bets April 16: Will Blues win fourth straight game?

Blues -118 at Mammoth (7:30PM)

This is a solid spot for St. Louis as a short road favorite, despite how NHL public bettors feel about the matchup (68% of bettors are backing Utah).

The Blues continue to rely on structure, discipline, and defensive consistency, which travels well in these late-season matchups. They’re comfortable playing controlled hockey and capitalizing on mistakes rather than forcing offense.

Utah (Mammoth), while dangerous at times, has shown inconsistency—especially when facing teams that don’t allow the game to open up. If St. Louis dictates tempo, Utah will have a tough time generating clean looks.

At -118, you’re getting a reasonable price on the team more likely to control the flow and execute over 60 minutes.

👉 Pick: Blues -118

Flames +127 vs. Kings (9:00PM)

This is one of the better underdog spots on the board.

Calgary at home offers strong value, especially against a Kings team that prefers low-event, structured games. If the Flames can disrupt that rhythm even slightly, this matchup becomes much more balanced than the odds suggest.

The key here is opportunity. Calgary has enough offensive upside to capitalize if chances open up, and at plus money, that’s exactly the kind of risk worth taking.

In what projects as a relatively tight game, grabbing the home underdog at +127 (according to oddsmakers) is the value side.

👉 Pick: Flames +127

Kraken vs. Avalanche OVER 6 Goals (10:00PM)

This is the best total on the board.

Colorado’s offensive ceiling is always high, especially at home, where they can push pace and generate sustained pressure. When they dictate tempo, games tend to open up quickly.

Seattle, meanwhile, is capable of contributing offensively but has also shown defensive vulnerabilities—particularly against high-powered teams. That combination often leads to higher-event games.

The key factor is pace. If Colorado gets going early, this could turn into a back-and-forth scoring game with plenty of chances on both sides.

With a total of 6, the number doesn’t fully reflect the offensive upside here.

👉 Pick: OVER 6 goals