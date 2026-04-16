Thursday NHL Best Bets April 16: Will Blues win fourth straight game?

Last Updated on April 16, 2026 10:58 am by Anthony Rome
Thursday’s NHL slate brings a strong mix of value sides and a high-upside total, which is exactly what bettors should be targeting this late in the season. With playoff implications shaping how teams approach these games, identifying who controls pace, and who benefits from chaos, is key.
Tonight’s card features a short road favorite in a great situational spot, a live home underdog with upset potential, and a matchup that could turn into a track meet. Let’s break it down.
- St. Louis Blues -118
- Calgary Flames +127
- Kraken/Avalanche OVER 6
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