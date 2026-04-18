Saturday MLB Best Bets April 18: Can Milwaukee win outright in Miami?

Saturday’s MLB slate offers several road teams in potential value spots. I like a pair of National League road teams on Saturday. One game is an interdivisional National League matinee matchup, and the other is an NL East clash taking place on FOX.

Can 33-year-old Brewers righty Brandon Woodruff pitch well enough to earn his second win of the season on Saturday? Will Braves starter Chris Sale improve his 2026 record to 4-1 in a division matchup with the Phillies?

I’ll make picks for both games below. Read on for our Saturday MLB Best Bets April 18 article.

MLB Best Bets: Brewers -106 at Marlins

Pitching Matchup: Brandon Woodruff (MIL) vs. Sandy Alcantara (MIA)

The Milwaukee Brewers are in a good spot to secure an outright win against the Miami Marlins on Saturday afternoon. Thriving in back-to-back situations, the Brewers hold a strong 8-5 straight-up record when playing on no rest this season.

Their momentum is highly sustainable, as evidenced by their impressive 7-3 straight-up mark after a win this year. Furthermore, the Brewers remain formidable away from home, sitting at 4-3 straight up as the road team in 2026.

Historically, Milwaukee has controlled this matchup, going 5-3 straight up in their last 8 games against Miami. With a proven ability to maintain momentum and perform on the road, the Brewers should comfortably handle the Marlins.

The Brewers are a solid pick at -106 against the Marlins on Saturday. For the odds of the rest of Saturday’s MLB slate, check out our MLB betting odds page.

Betting Pick: Milwaukee Brewers -106

MLB Best Bets: Braves +110 at Phillies

Pitching Matchup: Chris Sale (ATL) vs. Cristopher Sanchez (PHI)

The public is backing the Braves in this matchup, and so am I. For all of the public betting splits for Saturday’s MLB games, check out our MLB public betting chart page.

The Atlanta Braves are primed to pull off an outright win as money-line road underdogs against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night.

With ace Chris Sale (3-1, 3.27 ERA, 1.05 WHIP) taking the mound, Atlanta has the elite pitching required to stifle Philadelphia’s offense. The Braves thrive in back-to-back situations, boasting a strong 10-7 straight-up record when playing on no rest this season.

Atlanta’s momentum is palpable right now, as they are sitting at 7-5 straight up after a win this year and an impressive 7-2 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

Furthermore, the Braves consistently handle their N.L. East rivals, going 3-1 straight up in division games this season. Back Chris Sale and Atlanta to secure the road upset.

Betting Pick: Atlanta Braves +110

Saturday MLB Best Bets April 18