NHL Playoff Predictions: Will Sabres take Game 1 vs. Canadiens?

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The NHL playoff slate on Wednesday features two strong betting angles in the second round, with one side play and one total that stands out. Buffalo looks primed to defend home ice, while Vegas and Anaheim bring the kind of offensive profiles that can push another game over the number.

Canadiens vs. Sabres DATE, TIME & HOW TO WATCH Where KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY When Wednesday, May 6, 2026 7:00 PM ET TV TNT/truTV/HBO Max

Canadiens vs. Sabres Betting Odds

This matchup is all about two young, fast teams—but one has a clear edge heading into Game 1: Buffalo at home.

The Sabres are riding serious momentum after eliminating Boston and finishing the regular season on a dominant run. Their speed and aggressive forecheck have been overwhelming, and while their power play has struggled, they’re still generating consistent offensive pressure at even strength.

Montreal comes in battle-tested after a tight seven-game series against Tampa Bay, but that physical, one-goal style could work against them here. Buffalo thrives when games open up, and at home, they’ll look to dictate pace early.

Canadiens vs. Sabres ODDS Puck Line Moneyline Total Candiens 1.5 (-230) +110 U 5.5 (+102) Sabres -1.5 (+190) -130 O 5.5 (-122)

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Last Three Mettings

The teams split their regular-season series, but Buffalo won two of the final three meetings—including a key home win that snapped a long drought against Montreal on their own ice.

Candiens vs. Sabres WHO IS THE PUBLIC BETTING? Canadiens 31% 69% Sabres

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Canadiens vs Sabres Prediction

This is a classic Game 1 spot where the home team with momentum has the edge. Buffalo’s pace, confidence, and crowd energy should be the difference against a Montreal team that just survived a grueling series.

Prediction: Sabres -130

Projected Score: Sabres 4, Canadiens 2