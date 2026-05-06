NHL Playoff Predictions: Will Offense show up in Ducks vs. Golden Knights?

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After the two teams combined for only four goals in Game 1, will Game 2 of the Ducks vs. Golden Knights series provide more offense for bettors?

Ducks vs. Golden Knights DATE, TIME & HOW TO WATCH Where T-Mobile Arena When Wednesday, May 6, 2026 9:30 PM ET TV TNT/truTV/HBO Max

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Storylines

Vegas leads the series 1-0, but the bigger story for bettors is how these teams generate offense.

The Golden Knights have been one of the most efficient scoring teams when they hit the three-goal mark—and they do it often. Meanwhile, Anaheim brings plenty of firepower of its own, led by Cutter Gauthier and a supporting cast capable of pushing pace.

Defensively, the Ducks are vulnerable. Their negative goal differential and tendency to give up high-danger chances make them a prime candidate to be involved in high-scoring games, especially on the road.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights ODDS Puck Line Moneyline Total Ducks 1.5 (-185) +140 U 6.5 (-118) Golden Knights -1.5 (+154) -166 O 6.5 (-102)

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Last 3 Meetings

Vegas has controlled the matchup overall, including a recent 3-1 win, but the underlying numbers show both teams consistently generating scoring chances. The Golden Knights' victory was their first over Anaheim in the past four meetings between these two teams.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights WHO IS THE PUBLIC BETTING? Ducks 31% 87% Golden Knights

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Injury Report

Ducks: Radko Gudas (day-to-day), Petr Mrazek (out)

Golden Knights: Jeremy Lauzon (day-to-day)

Ducks vs Golden Knights Prediction

This matchup sets up perfectly for offense. Vegas pushes pace at home, and Anaheim’s defensive issues make it difficult to slow games down.

Even if Vegas controls the game, the Ducks have enough scoring punch to contribute to the total.

Prediction: Over 6.5

Projected Score: Golden Knights 5, Ducks 3