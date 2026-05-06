Wednesday NBA Best Bets May 6: Can the Spurs bounce back big in Game 2?

Wednesday has 2 games on the NBA slate as the first full week of May 2026 ramps up. It’s a pair of Game 2’s in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

The first game will start at 7:00 PM ET, and the second game will be at 9:30 PM ET. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN.

Can the Knicks cover the 7-point spread as home favorites against the 76ers? Can the Timberwolves hang tough and cover on the road in Game 2 against the Spurs?

I’ll make picks for both contests below. Read on for our Wednesday NBA Best Bets May 6 article.

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NBA Best Bet: New York Knicks -7 over Philadelphia 76ers

The New York Knicks are primed to cover the 7-point spread as home favorites against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

New York has thrived at MSG this year, going 30-14 ATS as the home team. The Knicks also maintain momentum effectively, going 34-24 ATS after a win this year. The Knickerbockers also handle expectations well with a 39-33 ATS mark as a favorite in 2025-26.

Schedule dynamics also strongly favor New York; they are 30-24 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest and 30-26 ATS when playing an opponent on 1 day of rest this season. Expect a commanding defensive performance by New York at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

Final score projection: NEW YORK KNICKS 121, PHILADELPHIA 76ERS 109.

NBA Best Bet: Minnesota Timberwolves +9.5 over San Antonio Spurs

Finding the expected value in a live road underdog can be an excellent betting angle. To that end, the Minnesota Timberwolves are primed to cover the 9.5-point spread against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

Minnesota’s postseason form is compelling; they are 5-2 ATS in playoff games this season. The Timberwolves are also surging at the perfect time, going 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall. Furthermore, the Wolves have consistently handled this specific matchup, going 6-1 straight up and 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games against San Antonio. Expect Minnesota to keep this contest highly competitive down to the final buzzer.

Final score projection: SAN ANTONIO SPURS 117, MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 114.

Wednesday NBA Best Bets May 6

New York Knicks -7 Minnesota Timberwolves +9.5

If you’re interested in seeing who the public likes for both NBA games on Wednesday, check out our NBA public betting chart page.

If you’re hunting value and want to know all the money line, spread, and total odds for Wednesday’s NBA contests, head on over to our NBA betting odds page.

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