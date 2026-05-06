Wednesday MLB Best Bets May 6: Can the Guardians pull off the upset?

Wednesday’s MLB slate features 15 matchups with start times spanning from 1:10 PM ET to 9:40 PM ET.

I like two teams playing in the latter part of the day on Wednesday. Both teams are money line road underdogs.

Can 30-year-old Braves righty Grant Holmes pitch well enough to earn his third win of the season on Wednesday? Will Guardians starter Joey Cantillo improve his 2026 record to 2-1 in a road matchup with the Royals?

I’ll make picks for both games below. Read on for our Wednesday MLB Best Bets May 6 article.

MLB Best Bets: Braves +117 at Mariners

Pitching Matchup: Grant Holmes (ATL) vs. Bryan Woo (SEA)

At the time of this writing, 53% of the public bets are on the Mariners money line. To see all the public betting splits for Wednesday’s MLB slate, head over to our MLB public betting chart page.

Finding strong expected value on a road underdog can be a profitable strategy, and the Atlanta Braves offer excellent money line appeal against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon.

Despite the odds, Atlanta thrives in this exact spot, boasting a solid 4-2 straight-up record as an underdog in 2026. They also consistently excel at utilizing momentum, going 16-9 straight up after a win this season. The Braves’ ability to perform in hostile environments is clear with a stellar 14-5 straight-up mark as the road team this year.

Furthermore, fatigue is rarely an issue; the Braves are an impressive 22-11 straight up when playing on no rest this season. Expect Atlanta to score enough runs to secure an outright victory.

Betting Pick: Atlanta Braves +117

MLB Best Bets: Guardians +109 at Royals

Pitching Matchup: Joey Cantillo (CLE) vs. Cole Ragans (KC)

If you’re buying both of these AL Central offenses for Wednesday, you can bet over the total of 7.5 runs at -120 odds at most books. To view the odds for Wednesday’s MLB games, including run lines, money lines, and totals, click through to our MLB betting odds page.

The Cleveland Guardians offer substantial potential value as money line road underdogs against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

Cleveland has proven highly resilient this season, posting an impressive 11-6 straight-up record after a loss in 2026. They embrace the underdog role well, holding a profitable 11-9 straight-up mark in that position this year. Historically, the Guardians compete exceptionally well in this divisional clash, going 5-4 straight up in their last 9 games against the Royals.

Finally, having Joey Cantillo on the mound gives them a distinct edge; the Guardians are a strong 5-2 straight up in his 7 starts this year. Expect Cleveland to bounce back from Tuesday’s defeat and secure a gritty outright victory on Wednesday.

Betting Pick: Cleveland Guardians +109

Wednesday MLB Best Bets May 6