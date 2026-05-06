Truist Championship PGA Predictions: Will Rory emerge victorious?

Our Truist Championship betting preview centers on one of the toughest and most telling stops on the PGA TOUR calendar. With Quail Hollow Club hosting a loaded 72-man Signature Event field just one week before the PGA Championship, this is more than a tune-up—it’s a proving ground.
Elite names are peaking at the right time, the course is stretched to over 7,500 yards, and “The Green Mile” finish looms as one of the most punishing closing stretches in golf. With no cut and guaranteed four rounds, bettors get maximum exposure to elite talent—and plenty of volatility late on Sunday.
TRUIST CHAMPIONSHIP, TIME & HOW TO WATCH
|Where
|Quail Hollow Club
|When
|May 7-10, 2026
|TV
|Golf Channel/CBS (Sat-Sun)
Tournament Information
Event: Truist Championship
Dates: May 7–10, 2026
Course: Quail Hollow Club
Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Par: 71
Yardage: 7,583 yards
TRUIST CHAMPIONSHIP TOP ODDS TO WIN
|Name
|Odds
|Rory McIlroy
|+550
|Cameron Young
|+950
|Xander Schauffele
|+950
|Ludvig Aberg
|+1500
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+1600
|Si Wo Kim
|+2200
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+2500
|Rickie Fowler
|+4000
|Viktor Hovland
|+4000
|Sepp Straka
|+4000
Odds change, get the latest Golf Odds - Props
Course Breakdown & Betting Strategy
Quail Hollow is built for elite ball strikers with power off the tee. At nearly 7,600 yards, distance matters—but it’s not enough on its own.
Key factors for bettors:
- Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green is critical
- Approach play separates contenders from pretenders
- Fast Bermudagrass greens (~13 Stimpmeter) reward confident putters
- The closing stretch (16–18) is brutally difficult and often decides the tournament
The winning profile here is clear: long hitters who can control irons under pressure and survive The Green Mile.
Key Notes & Storylines
Rory McIlroy’s dominance at Quail Hollow
McIlroy has four wins at this course and returns after a Masters victory. This is arguably his best venue on TOUR, making him the rightful favorite.
Cameron Young’s surge
Young enters in peak form with multiple top finishes and wins recently. His length gives him a major edge here.
Xander Schauffele’s consistency
Schauffele has finished runner-up multiple times at Quail Hollow and continues to stack top-10 finishes. He’s one of the safest plays on the board.
Matt Fitzpatrick’s red-hot run
Three wins this season and back-to-back victories entering the week. He’s peaking at exactly the right time.
Ludvig Åberg’s rise
Four top-5 finishes in his last five starts signal a breakout is imminent—even with limited course history.
Truist Championship Prediction
This sets up perfectly for a familiar storyline—and there’s no reason to overthink it.
Rory McIlroy vs. the field at Quail Hollow is still a mismatch.
He’s coming off a Masters win, returns to his most dominant course, and fits every statistical profile needed to win here. While Cameron Young and Xander Schauffele offer strong value, neither matches McIlroy’s combination of course history and current form.
Prediction: Rory McIlroy wins the Truist Championship
Projected Winning Score: -14
Best Betting Value Picks
- Xander Schauffele (+950) – Elite consistency and proven course success
- Ludvig Åberg (+1500) – Trending toward a breakout win
- Rickie Fowler (+4000) – Strong course history and recent form