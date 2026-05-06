Truist Championship PGA Predictions: Will Rory emerge victorious?

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Our Truist Championship betting preview centers on one of the toughest and most telling stops on the PGA TOUR calendar. With Quail Hollow Club hosting a loaded 72-man Signature Event field just one week before the PGA Championship, this is more than a tune-up—it’s a proving ground.

Elite names are peaking at the right time, the course is stretched to over 7,500 yards, and “The Green Mile” finish looms as one of the most punishing closing stretches in golf. With no cut and guaranteed four rounds, bettors get maximum exposure to elite talent—and plenty of volatility late on Sunday.

TRUIST CHAMPIONSHIP, TIME & HOW TO WATCH Where Quail Hollow Club When May 7-10, 2026 TV Golf Channel/CBS (Sat-Sun)

Tournament Information

Event: Truist Championship

Dates: May 7–10, 2026

Course: Quail Hollow Club

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Par: 71

Yardage: 7,583 yards

TRUIST CHAMPIONSHIP TOP ODDS TO WIN Name Odds Rory McIlroy +550 Cameron Young +950 Xander Schauffele +950 Ludvig Aberg +1500 Matt Fitzpatrick +1600 Si Wo Kim +2200 Tommy Fleetwood +2500 Rickie Fowler +4000 Viktor Hovland +4000 Sepp Straka +4000

Odds change, get the latest Golf Odds - Props

Course Breakdown & Betting Strategy

Quail Hollow is built for elite ball strikers with power off the tee. At nearly 7,600 yards, distance matters—but it’s not enough on its own.

Key factors for bettors:

Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green is critical

is critical Approach play separates contenders from pretenders

separates contenders from pretenders Fast Bermudagrass greens (~13 Stimpmeter) reward confident putters

The closing stretch (16–18) is brutally difficult and often decides the tournament

The winning profile here is clear: long hitters who can control irons under pressure and survive The Green Mile.

Key Notes & Storylines

Rory McIlroy’s dominance at Quail Hollow

McIlroy has four wins at this course and returns after a Masters victory. This is arguably his best venue on TOUR, making him the rightful favorite.

Cameron Young’s surge

Young enters in peak form with multiple top finishes and wins recently. His length gives him a major edge here.

Xander Schauffele’s consistency

Schauffele has finished runner-up multiple times at Quail Hollow and continues to stack top-10 finishes. He’s one of the safest plays on the board.

Matt Fitzpatrick’s red-hot run

Three wins this season and back-to-back victories entering the week. He’s peaking at exactly the right time.

Ludvig Åberg’s rise

Four top-5 finishes in his last five starts signal a breakout is imminent—even with limited course history.

Truist Championship Prediction

This sets up perfectly for a familiar storyline—and there’s no reason to overthink it.

Rory McIlroy vs. the field at Quail Hollow is still a mismatch.

He’s coming off a Masters win, returns to his most dominant course, and fits every statistical profile needed to win here. While Cameron Young and Xander Schauffele offer strong value, neither matches McIlroy’s combination of course history and current form.

Prediction: Rory McIlroy wins the Truist Championship

Projected Winning Score: -14

Best Betting Value Picks

Xander Schauffele (+950) – Elite consistency and proven course success

– Elite consistency and proven course success Ludvig Åberg (+1500) – Trending toward a breakout win

– Trending toward a breakout win Rickie Fowler (+4000) – Strong course history and recent form

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