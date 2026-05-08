WNBA Predictions: Will Valkyries cover 5.5-point Spread vs. Storm?

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The Valkyries vs. Storm prediction for Friday night’s WNBA season opener points toward Golden State continuing the momentum it built late last season against a Seattle roster entering the year short-handed. While opening-night matchups can sometimes produce unpredictable results, the injury situation surrounding the Storm creates a favorable setup for the Valkyries to control the matchup on both ends of the floor.

Golden State enters the season after a competitive 23-21 campaign and now faces a Seattle team missing several key contributors, including defensive anchor Ezi Magbegor. That absence could create major problems against a Valkyries offense capable of spreading the floor and attacking in transition.

With Golden State now laying 5.5 points, the Valkyries appear well-positioned to cover on the road Friday night.

Valkyries vs. Storm DATE, TIME & HOW TO WATCH Where Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA When Friday, May 8, 2026, 10:00 p.m. ET TV ION

Betting Odds & Public Betting

Golden State enters the matchup as a 5.5-point favorite, while the total currently sits at 157.5 points.

The line movement toward the Valkyries reflects growing concern surrounding Seattle’s injury situation, particularly the absence of Ezi Magbegor. Seattle already relied heavily on interior scoring and defensive efficiency last season, and losing one of its most important frontcourt players significantly impacts both areas.

Golden State averaged nearly 78 points per game last season despite playing at a slower pace than Seattle. The Valkyries also take care of the basketball well and should benefit from facing a Storm defense missing its rim-protecting centerpiece.

Valkyries vs. Storm ODDS Spread Moneyline Total Valkyries -5.5 (-105) -230 U 157.5 (-115) Storm +5.5 (-115) +190 O 157.5 (-105)

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Key Notes & Storylines

The biggest storyline entering opening night is Seattle’s depleted frontcourt.

Ezi Magbegor’s absence leaves a major defensive void for the Storm. She impacts nearly every aspect of Seattle’s interior defense, from rim protection to rebounding and defensive rotations. Without her presence, the Storm could struggle containing dribble penetration and second-chance opportunities.

Golden State enters the season with continuity and balance after a solid inaugural campaign. The Valkyries showed flashes of strong perimeter defense and efficient half-court offense last year, and they now face a vulnerable Seattle defense that may struggle protecting the paint.

Another key factor is pace.

Seattle played faster last season, averaging nearly 13 fast-break points per game, but injuries could slow the Storm offensively early in the season. Meanwhile, Golden State typically prefers a more controlled offensive approach that minimizes mistakes and forces opponents to execute in the half court.

The Valkyries should also have an advantage in overall depth entering the opener, especially with Seattle already missing multiple rotation players.

Injury Reports

Seattle Storm

Ezi Magbegor — Out (foot)

Katie Lou Samuelson — Out (knee)

Awa Fam — Out (not injury related)

Golden State Valkyries

Kate Martin — Out (quadriceps)

Valkyries vs. Storm Prediction

Seattle’s injury concerns are difficult to overlook entering this matchup, especially against a disciplined Golden State team capable of exploiting weaknesses in the half court. The absence of Magbegor creates matchup issues defensively and on the glass, while the Valkyries appear to have the more balanced roster entering opening night.

Golden State’s ability to control tempo, defend the perimeter, and capitalize on second-chance opportunities should allow the Valkyries to gradually separate over the course of the game.

Expect Seattle to compete early behind home-court energy, but the Valkyries’ depth and defensive consistency should ultimately take over.

Prediction: Valkyries 84, Storm 74

Best Bet: Valkyries -5.5

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