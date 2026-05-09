NBA Playoff Predictions May 9: Can the Lakers hang tough at home in Game 3?

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Saturday has 2 games on the NBA slate as the first full week of May 2026 draws to a close. It's a pair of Game 3's in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Can the Cavaliers cover the 4.5-point spread as home favorites against the Pistons? Can the Lakers hang tough and cover as underdogs at home in Game 3 against the Thunder?

I'll make picks for both contests below. Read on for our NBA Playoff Predictions May 9 article.

NBA Playoffs Prediction Game 1

PISTONS VS CAVALIERS DATE, TIME & HOW TO WATCH Where ROCKET ARENA, CLEVELAND, OH When SATURDAY, MAY 9, 3 PM ET TV NBC AND PEACOCK

PISTONS VS CAVALIERS ODDS Spread Moneyline Total PISTONS 4.5 (-114) +155 U 212.0 (-105) CAVALIERS -4.5 (-105) -180 O 212.0 (-115)

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PISTONS VS CAVALIERS WHO IS THE PUBLIC BETTING? PISTONS 49% 51% CAVALIERS

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Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3 Prediction, Detroit leads the series 2-0

Detroit heads into Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals primed to cover the 4.5-point spread as road underdogs.

The Pistons are on a tear, going 5-0 straight up and 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall. They thrive in the underdog role, boasting a staggering 13-2 ATS record when getting points this season.

Further trends favor Detroit, as they are 35-30 ATS after a win, 35-26 ATS in conference matchups, and 10-8 ATS against divisional rivals this year.

With this momentum and a proven ability to exceed expectations, Detroit is well-positioned to keep Saturday afternoon’s road clash with the Cavaliers tightly contested.

Pick: Detroit Pistons +4.5

NBA Playoffs Prediction Game 2

THUNDER VS LAKERS DATE, TIME & HOW TO WATCH Where CRYPTO.COM ARENA, LOS ANGELES, CA When SATURDAY, MAY 9, 8:30 PM ET TV ABC

THUNDER VS LAKERS ODDS Spread Moneyline Total THUNDER -8.5 (-110) -390 U 212.5 (-110) LAKERS 8.5 (-110) +295 O 212.5 (-110)

THUNDER VS LAKERS WHO IS THE PUBLIC BETTING? THUNDER 59% 41% LAKERS

Western Conference Semifinals Game 3 Prediction, Oklahoma City leads the series 2-0

Oklahoma City is primed to cover the 8.5-point spread in Saturday night's second-round playoff clash against the Lakers.

The Thunder have held the upper hand in this rivalry lately, posting a dominant 8-1 record both straight up and ATS in their last 9 games against the Lakers. While a 20-19 ATS mark as road favorites suggests efficiency, their 4-2 ATS record in the playoffs proves they rise to the occasion when it matters most.

Further bolstered by a 30-28 ATS conference record and a 6-4 ATS run in their last 10 games, OKC brings the statistical pedigree and team depth needed to handle the hostile road environment. The Thunder's recent mastery over Los Angeles makes them a strong bet to pull away and cover.

Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -8.5

Today's NBA Playoff Predictions

Detroit Pistons +4.5 Oklahoma City Thunder -8.5