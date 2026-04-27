NHL Playoff Predictions: Will the Golden Knights get back into win column?

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The Stanley Cup Playoffs are where intensity peaks and value spots emerge, and Monday night’s slate delivers two high-leverage matchups with series-defining implications. With the Flyers looking to close out a rival and the Golden Knights trying to even things up on the road, bettors are staring at two lines that offer sneaky value if you read the momentum correctly. Let’s break it down and lock in the best plays.

NHL Predictions for Monday, April 27, 2026 Flyers at Penguins Golden Knights at Mammoth

Game 1: Flyers at Penguins

Flyers vs Penguins Puck Line, Moneyline & Total Flyers Odds Puck Line +1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline +114 Penguins Odds Puck Line -1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline -135

Where is the Public Money? — Flyers or Penguins? Flyers 32% 68% Penguins

Betting Odds & Outlook

Philadelphia heads into Pittsburgh with a commanding 3-1 series lead, yet oddsmakers are still giving the Penguins slight respect at home. That creates immediate value on the Flyers as a plus-money underdog despite clearly being the better team through four games.

Key Notes & Storylines

The Flyers have dictated this series with physical play and depth scoring, led by Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett consistently generating offensive pressure. Sean Couturier has anchored the two-way game, limiting Pittsburgh’s top-end scoring chances.

On the other side, the Penguins are leaning heavily on Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, but secondary production has been inconsistent. Goaltending has also been a concern, especially when facing sustained pressure from Philadelphia’s aggressive forecheck.

The biggest edge for Philly right now is confidence and structure. They’ve controlled pace, won puck battles, and capitalized on mistakes—three things that typically travel well in closeout scenarios.

Our Flyers vs Penguins Prediction

Prediction

Philadelphia doesn’t just survive here—they finish the job. The Flyers have been the more complete team, and getting plus money in a potential closeout game is too good to pass up.

Final Score Prediction: Flyers 4, Penguins 2

Game 2: Golden Knights at Mammoth

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Puck Line, Moneyline & Total Golden Knights Odds Puck Line -1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline -125 Mammoth Odds Puck Line +1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline +105

Where is the Public Money? — Golden Knights or Mammoth? Golden Knights 57% 43% Mammoth

Utah has grabbed a 2-1 series lead, but Game 4 presents a pivotal swing spot. Vegas comes in as a slight road favorite, signaling strong market belief in a bounce-back performance from the defending contenders.

Key Notes & Storylines

The Golden Knights still have the deeper, more experienced roster, with Jack Eichel driving offense and Mark Stone providing leadership in crucial moments. Their issue in Game 3 was execution—not opportunity. They generated chances but failed to convert.

Utah, meanwhile, has thrived off energy and opportunistic scoring, with Clayton Keller and Logan Cooley stepping up offensively. However, sustaining that pace against a structured Vegas team is a tall order, especially as adjustments start to take hold.

Goaltending could be the difference here, and Vegas has typically responded well after losses in playoff situations. Expect a more disciplined defensive effort and cleaner puck management in Game 4.

Our Golden Knights vs Mammoth Prediction

This is a classic bounce-back spot for Vegas. With their backs against the wall, expect a sharper, more focused effort that evens the series before heading back.

Final Score Prediction: Golden Knights 3, Mammoth 2

Today's NHL Pick

Philadelphia Flyers +115 Vegas Golden Knights -118