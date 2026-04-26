NHL Predictions: Will Lightning, Bruins even their respective series?

Bet NHL Puck Lines, Totals & Stanley Cup Futures at Bovada We may earn a commission from links. 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Bet NHL Now →

The first round continues to deliver high-leverage spots, and Sunday’s slate is packed with pivotal Game 4 matchups. From a potential sweep in Los Angeles to a momentum swing in Boston and a tight battle in Montreal, every game carries betting angles worth attacking.

NHL Predictions for Sunday, April 26, 2026 Sabres at Bruins Avalanche at Kings Lightning at Canadiens Oilers at Ducks

Game 1: Sabres at Bruins

Sabres vs Bruins Puck Line, Moneyline & Total Sabres Odds Puck Line -1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline -104 Bruins Odds Puck Line +1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline -112

Where is the Public Money? — Sabres or Bruins? Sabres 44% 56% Bruins

Buffalo has taken control of this series by doing the little things better—clean breakouts, disciplined defense, and timely scoring. Through three games, they’ve dictated pace more often than not, putting Boston in uncomfortable spots.

Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens have been key drivers offensively, consistently generating high-danger looks, while Rasmus Dahlin has anchored the blue line with strong two-way play. The Sabres aren’t just scoring—they’re controlling possession.

Boston, meanwhile, has struggled to find consistent offense outside of David Pastrnak. The Bruins have had stretches of pressure, but they haven’t sustained it long enough to tilt games in their favor.

Our Sabres vs Bruins Prediction

In a near pick’em spot, Buffalo is the more complete team right now—and with momentum on their side, they’re in position to push Boston to the brink.

Prediction: Sabres 3, Bruins 2

Game 2: Avalanche at Kings

Avalanche vs Kings Puck Line, Moneyline & Total Avalanche Odds Puck Line -1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline -170 Kings Odds Puck Line +1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline +142

Where is the Public Money? — Avalanche or Kings? Avalanche 86% 14% Kings

This series has been all Colorado—but not in the way many expected.

While the Avalanche have controlled results, the games themselves have tightened up significantly. Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar have still produced, but Los Angeles has made a clear adjustment to slow the pace and limit transition chances.

Facing elimination, the Kings are likely to double down on that approach. Expect a conservative, defense-first game plan aimed at extending the series rather than opening things up.

On the other side, Colorado doesn’t need to force offense. With a 3-0 series lead, they can afford to play a structured, patient game and capitalize on mistakes instead of pushing tempo.

Our Avalanche vs Kings Prediction

That combination—urgency from L.A. and control from Colorado—points strongly toward a lower-scoring game.

Prediction: Avalanche 3, Kings 1

Game 3: Lightning at Canadiens

Lightning vs Canadiens Puck Line, Moneyline & Total Lightning Odds Puck Line +1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline -111 Canadiens Odds Puck Line -1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline -105

Where is the Public Money? — Lightning or Canadiens? Lightning 41% 59% Canadiens

This series has been tight, physical, and momentum-driven—and Game 4 feels like a turning point.

Tampa Bay showed signs of life offensively in Game 3, with Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point finding more space against Montreal’s defensive structure. When the Lightning are generating off the rush, they’re a completely different team.

Montreal has had success by slowing things down and leaning on team defense, but maintaining that level of discipline game after game is difficult—especially against a team with Tampa’s offensive ceiling.

Andrei Vasilevskiy also remains a major X-factor. In must-win spots, he’s historically elevated his play, and this is exactly that type of situation.

Our Lightning vs Canadiens Prediction

With the series on the line, expect Tampa Bay to bring urgency and execution. This feels like a bounce-back spot where their top-end talent finally takes over.

Prediction: Lightning 4, Canadiens 2

Today's NHL Picks

Buffalo Sabres -104 Avalanche/Kings UNDER 5.5 Tampa Bay Lightning -111