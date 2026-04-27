MLB Predictions: Will Cardinals, Red Sox pull off upsets?

Monday’s slate offers a strong mix of two underdog value plays and one clear pitching edge favorite. This card is built around identifying where the market may be overvaluing perception while missing key matchup advantages—especially on the mound.
MLB Predictions for Monday, April 27, 2026
Game 1: Cardinals at Pirates
Cardinals vs Pirates Run Line, Moneyline & Total
Cardinals Odds
Pirates Odds
Where is the Public Money? — Cardinals or Pirates?
Pitching Matchup: Dustin May vs. Mason Montgomery
Backing the St. Louis Cardinals at plus money is a strong value position.
Dustin May brings elite upside with his power arsenal and ability to generate weak contact when he’s locating. Even if he’s still building consistency, his ceiling is significantly higher in this matchup.
Mason Montgomery, while intriguing, is still developing at the major league level. Young arms in these spots can struggle with command and pitch efficiency, especially against disciplined lineups.
Our Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction
St. Louis has the offensive approach to take advantage of that—working counts, creating traffic, and capitalizing on mistakes. At +116, you’re getting the team with the higher pitching upside and a more proven offensive profile.
Betting Pick: Cardinals +116
Game 2: Red Sox at Blue Jays
Red Sox vs Blue Jays Run Line, Moneyline & Total
Red Sox Odds
Blue Jays Odds
Where is the Public Money? — Red Sox or Blue Jays?
Pitching Matchup: Ranger Suárez vs. Dylan Cease
This is one of the better underdog spots on the board.
Dylan Cease has electric strikeout ability, but his biggest issue has always been command. When he’s not sharp, walks pile up and pitch counts rise quickly—creating opportunities for opposing teams to stay in games.
Ranger Suárez offers the opposite profile. He’s controlled, efficient, and capable of inducing weak contact, which helps keep games within reach even against strong lineups.
Our Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction
The Boston Red Sox don’t need to dominate here—they just need to capitalize on Cease’s potential inefficiency. At +124, that’s a valuable position against a volatile pitcher.
Betting Pick: Red Sox +124
Game 3: Mariners at Twins
Mariners vs Twins Run Line, Moneyline & Total
Mariners Odds
Twins Odds
Where is the Public Money? — Mariners or Twins?
Pitching Matchup: Luis Castillo vs. Connor Prielipp
This is the clearest edge on the card—and it comes on the mound.
Luis Castillo is a proven frontline starter with swing-and-miss stuff and the ability to control games deep into outings. His consistency gives the Seattle Mariners a major advantage in this matchup.
Connor Prielipp, while talented, is still unproven at the major league level. Facing a lineup like Seattle’s adds pressure, and any early mistakes could quickly turn into runs.
Our Mariners vs Twins Prediction
With a significant pitching advantage and a reasonable price, Seattle is in a strong position to control this game from start to finish.
Betting Pick: Mariners -123
Today's MLB Picks
- St. Louis Cardinals +116
- Boston Red Sox +124
- Seattle Mariners -123