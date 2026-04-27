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MLB Predictions: Will Cardinals, Red Sox pull off upsets?

byAnthony Rome
April 27, 2026
MLB Predictions MLB Predictions
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Monday’s slate offers a strong mix of two underdog value plays and one clear pitching edge favorite. This card is built around identifying where the market may be overvaluing perception while missing key matchup advantages—especially on the mound.

MLB Predictions for Monday, April 27, 2026

Cardinals at Pirates
Time:6:40PM ET
TV:MLB.TV
Red Sox at Blue Jays
Time:6:07PM ET
TV:MLB.TV
Mariners at Twins
Time:7:40PM ET
TV:MLB.TV

Game 1: Cardinals at Pirates

Cardinals vs Pirates Run Line, Moneyline & Total

Cardinals logo
Monday, April 276:40PM ET
PIT
Pirates logo

Cardinals Odds

Run Line+1.5
Total8
Moneyline+113

Pirates Odds

Run Line-1.5
Total8
Moneyline-129
Click here to view real-time MLB Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Cardinals or Pirates?

Cardinals logoCardinals
22%
78%
Pirates logoPirates
See our live MLB Public Betting Chart.

Pitching Matchup: Dustin May vs. Mason Montgomery

Backing the St. Louis Cardinals at plus money is a strong value position.

Dustin May brings elite upside with his power arsenal and ability to generate weak contact when he’s locating. Even if he’s still building consistency, his ceiling is significantly higher in this matchup.

Mason Montgomery, while intriguing, is still developing at the major league level. Young arms in these spots can struggle with command and pitch efficiency, especially against disciplined lineups.

Our Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction

St. Louis has the offensive approach to take advantage of that—working counts, creating traffic, and capitalizing on mistakes. At +116, you’re getting the team with the higher pitching upside and a more proven offensive profile.

Betting Pick: Cardinals +116

Game 2: Red Sox at Blue Jays

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Run Line, Moneyline & Total

Red Sox logo
Monday, April 277:07PM ET
TOR
Blue Jays logo

Red Sox Odds

Run Line+1.5
Total7
Moneyline+113

Blue Jays Odds

Run Line-1.5
Total7
Moneyline-136
Click here to view real-time MLB Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Red Sox or Blue Jays?

Red Sox logoRed Sox
25%
75%
Blue Jays logoBlue Jays
See our live MLB Public Betting Chart.

Pitching Matchup: Ranger Suárez vs. Dylan Cease

This is one of the better underdog spots on the board.

Dylan Cease has electric strikeout ability, but his biggest issue has always been command. When he’s not sharp, walks pile up and pitch counts rise quickly—creating opportunities for opposing teams to stay in games.

Ranger Suárez offers the opposite profile. He’s controlled, efficient, and capable of inducing weak contact, which helps keep games within reach even against strong lineups.

Our Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction

The Boston Red Sox don’t need to dominate here—they just need to capitalize on Cease’s potential inefficiency. At +124, that’s a valuable position against a volatile pitcher.

Betting Pick: Red Sox +124

Game 3: Mariners at Twins

Mariners vs Twins Run Line, Moneyline & Total

Mariners logo
Monday, April 277:40PM ET
MIN
Twins logo

Mariners Odds

Run Line-1.5
Total9
Moneyline-131

Twins Odds

Run Line+1.5
Total9
Moneyline+109
Click here to view real-time MLB Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Mariners or Twins?

Mariners logoMariners
28%
72%
Twins logoTwins
See our live MLB Public Betting Chart.

Pitching Matchup: Luis Castillo vs. Connor Prielipp

This is the clearest edge on the card—and it comes on the mound.

Luis Castillo is a proven frontline starter with swing-and-miss stuff and the ability to control games deep into outings. His consistency gives the Seattle Mariners a major advantage in this matchup.

Connor Prielipp, while talented, is still unproven at the major league level. Facing a lineup like Seattle’s adds pressure, and any early mistakes could quickly turn into runs.

Our Mariners vs Twins Prediction

With a significant pitching advantage and a reasonable price, Seattle is in a strong position to control this game from start to finish.

Betting Pick: Mariners -123

Today's MLB Picks

  1. St. Louis Cardinals +116
  2. Boston Red Sox +124
  3. Seattle Mariners -123
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Sunday MLB Best Bets April 26: Can the Royals sweep the Angels? April 26, 2026
Saturday MLB Best Bets April 25: Can the Rangers avoid an upset? April 25, 2026
Friday MLB Best Bets April 24: Can Milwaukee win 9 straight over Pittsburgh? April 24, 2026
Thursday MLB Best Bets April 23: Can Arizona win a pitcher’s duel? April 23, 2026
Wednesday MLB Best Bets April 22: Can the Pirates avenge Tuesday’s loss? April 22, 2026

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byAnthony Rome
Updated