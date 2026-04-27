MLB Predictions: Will Cardinals, Red Sox pull off upsets?

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Monday’s slate offers a strong mix of two underdog value plays and one clear pitching edge favorite. This card is built around identifying where the market may be overvaluing perception while missing key matchup advantages—especially on the mound.

MLB Predictions for Monday, April 27, 2026 Cardinals at Pirates Red Sox at Blue Jays Mariners at Twins

Game 1: Cardinals at Pirates

Cardinals vs Pirates Run Line, Moneyline & Total Cardinals Odds Run Line +1.5 Total 8 Moneyline +113 Pirates Odds Run Line -1.5 Total 8 Moneyline -129

Where is the Public Money? — Cardinals or Pirates? Cardinals 22% 78% Pirates

Pitching Matchup: Dustin May vs. Mason Montgomery

Backing the St. Louis Cardinals at plus money is a strong value position.

Dustin May brings elite upside with his power arsenal and ability to generate weak contact when he’s locating. Even if he’s still building consistency, his ceiling is significantly higher in this matchup.

Mason Montgomery, while intriguing, is still developing at the major league level. Young arms in these spots can struggle with command and pitch efficiency, especially against disciplined lineups.

Our Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction

St. Louis has the offensive approach to take advantage of that—working counts, creating traffic, and capitalizing on mistakes. At +116, you’re getting the team with the higher pitching upside and a more proven offensive profile.

Betting Pick: Cardinals +116

Game 2: Red Sox at Blue Jays

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Run Line, Moneyline & Total Red Sox Odds Run Line +1.5 Total 7 Moneyline +113 Blue Jays Odds Run Line -1.5 Total 7 Moneyline -136

Where is the Public Money? — Red Sox or Blue Jays? Red Sox 25% 75% Blue Jays

Pitching Matchup: Ranger Suárez vs. Dylan Cease

This is one of the better underdog spots on the board.

Dylan Cease has electric strikeout ability, but his biggest issue has always been command. When he’s not sharp, walks pile up and pitch counts rise quickly—creating opportunities for opposing teams to stay in games.

Ranger Suárez offers the opposite profile. He’s controlled, efficient, and capable of inducing weak contact, which helps keep games within reach even against strong lineups.

Our Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction

The Boston Red Sox don’t need to dominate here—they just need to capitalize on Cease’s potential inefficiency. At +124, that’s a valuable position against a volatile pitcher.

Betting Pick: Red Sox +124

Game 3: Mariners at Twins

Mariners vs Twins Run Line, Moneyline & Total Mariners Odds Run Line -1.5 Total 9 Moneyline -131 Twins Odds Run Line +1.5 Total 9 Moneyline +109

Where is the Public Money? — Mariners or Twins? Mariners 28% 72% Twins

Pitching Matchup: Luis Castillo vs. Connor Prielipp

This is the clearest edge on the card—and it comes on the mound.

Luis Castillo is a proven frontline starter with swing-and-miss stuff and the ability to control games deep into outings. His consistency gives the Seattle Mariners a major advantage in this matchup.

Connor Prielipp, while talented, is still unproven at the major league level. Facing a lineup like Seattle’s adds pressure, and any early mistakes could quickly turn into runs.

Our Mariners vs Twins Prediction

With a significant pitching advantage and a reasonable price, Seattle is in a strong position to control this game from start to finish.

Betting Pick: Mariners -123

Today's MLB Picks

St. Louis Cardinals +116 Boston Red Sox +124 Seattle Mariners -123