Sunday MLB Best Bets April 26: Can the Royals sweep the Angels?

Sunday’s MLB slate features 16 matchups with start times spanning from 1:35 PM ET to 7:20 PM ET.

I like a pair of teams playing in the latter part of the day on Sunday. Both clubs are throwing veteran right-handers with ERAs under 2.50 this season.

Can 30-year-old Padres righty Michael King pitch well enough to earn his fourth win of the season on Sunday? Will Royals starter Seth Lugo improve his 2026 record to 2-1 in a home matchup with the Angels?

I’ll make picks for both games below. Read on for our Sunday MLB Best Bets April 26 article.

To see which MLB teams have public backing on Sunday, click through to our MLB public betting chart page.

For information on all of the run line, money line, and total odds, head on over to our MLB betting odds page.

MLB Best Bets: Padres -130 vs. Diamondbacks

Pitching Matchup: Michael King (SD) vs. Ryne Nelson (ARI)

The San Diego Padres are primed to win outright as neutral-site favorites against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon in Mexico City.

It’s worth noting that San Diego currently boasts the best straight-up record in baseball this year at 18-8. The Padres excel at carrying momentum and executing in familiar spots, going 12-5 straight up after a win and 8-3 straight up in division games this year.

Furthermore, backing San Diego has been highly profitable, yielding an 11-3 straight-up mark as a favorite and a dominant 15-5 straight-up record when playing on no rest in 2026. Expect the Padres to overwhelm the Diamondbacks’ pitching staff and safely secure the outright victory.

Betting Pick: San Diego Padres -130

MLB Best Bets: Royals -120 vs. Angels

Pitching Matchup: Seth Lugo (KC) vs. Reid Detmers (LAA)

The Kansas City Royals are primed to win outright as money line home favorites against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday night.

Despite their 10-17 overall record, the Royals have been reliable at Kauffman Stadium, posting an 8-7 straight-up home record this season. Additionally, Kansas City brings strong recent form into this matchup, going 3-1 straight up in their last 4 games overall.

The Royals also have a proven track record of playing well against this specific opponent, boasting a profitable 6-3 straight-up mark in their last 9 meetings with the Angels. Expect the Royals to maintain their current momentum and lock down the outright home win on Sunday Night Baseball.

Betting Pick: Kansas City Royals -120

Sunday MLB Best Bets April 26