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NBA Playoff Predictions: Will Suns at least cover spread vs. Thunder?

byAnthony Rome
April 27, 2026
NBA Playoff Predictions NBA Playoff Predictions
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Late April playoff basketball is where series context matters more than anything else. Teams facing elimination (or trying to avoid it) bring a completely different level of urgency — and the betting market doesn’t always price that correctly. Tonight’s slate gives us a mix of: A swing Game 4, a desperation Game, a closeout Game 5. And each one presents a very clear betting angle.

NBA Predictions for Monday, April 27, 2026

Pistons at Magic
Time:8:00PM ET
TV:NBC/Peacock
Thunder at Suns
Time:9:30PM ET
TV:NBCSN/Peacock
Timberwolves at Nuggets
Time:10:30PM ET
TV:NBC/Peacock

Game 1: Pistons at Magic

Pistons vs Magic Spread, Moneyline & Total

Pistons logo
Monday, April 278:00PM ET
ORL
Magic logo

Pistons Odds

Spread-3.5
Total215.5
Moneyline-155

Magic Odds

Spread+3.5
Total215.5
Moneyline+130
Click here to view real-time NBA Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Pistons or Magic?

Pistons logoPistons
25%
75%
Magic logoMagic
See our live NBA Public Betting Chart.

This is the most important game of the series.

The Magic lead 2-1, but this line tells you everything — Detroit is still favored on the road. That’s not by accident.

Why Detroit is the right side:

  • They’ve been the more consistent team over the full season
  • Elite defensive profile translates well in playoff settings
  • Game 3 was more about Orlando’s shot-making than sustainable offense

Orlando deserves credit for grabbing the series lead, but now comes the pressure. Game 4 is where we typically see the better overall team respond and even things up.

Detroit’s edge:

Ability to control tempo late

More reliable half-court offense

Better defensive discipline

Our Pistons vs Magic Prediction

This is a “series correction” spot. The better team avoids falling into a 3-1 hole.

Pick: Pistons -3.5

Game 2: Thunder at Suns

Thunder vs Suns Spread, Moneyline & Total

Thunder logo
Monday, April 279:30PM ET
PHX
Suns logo

Thunder Odds

Spread-3.5
Total215.5
Moneyline-155

Suns Odds

Spread+3.5
Total215.5
Moneyline+130
Click here to view real-time NBA Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Thunder or Suns?

Thunder logoThunder
55%
45%
Suns logoSuns
See our live NBA Public Betting Chart.

Down 3-0, this is as close to a must-win as it gets.

The Thunder have dominated the series, but this line is purely a reflection of that — not necessarily what happens in Game 4.

Why Phoenix can cover:

  • Desperation factor is at its absolute peak
  • Home court + pride → typically produces max effort
  • Blowout lines in potential sweeps are historically inflated

Oklahoma City’s profile:

  • Elite, efficient offense
  • Deep rotation
  • But still a young team in a unique situation (closing out a sweep on the road)

That matters.

We often see:

  • Slight drop in urgency from the leading team
  • Slower pace in potential closeout games
  • The trailing team empty the tank

Our Thunder vs Suns Prediction

Double-digit spreads in elimination games are almost always worth a look — especially at home.

Pick: Suns +10.5

Game 3: Timberwolves at Nuggets

Timberwolves vs Nuggets Spread, Moneyline & Total

Timberwolves logo
Monday, April 2710:30PM ET
DEN
Nuggets logo

Timberwolves Odds

Spread+11.5
Total223.5
Moneyline+380

Nuggets Odds

Spread-11.5
Total223.5
Moneyline-500
Click here to view real-time NBA Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Timberwolves or Nuggets?

Timberwolves logoTimberwolves
62%
38%
Nuggets logoNuggets
See our live NBA Public Betting Chart.

This is the one spot where laying the points makes sense.

Yes, Minnesota leads 3-1 — but that’s exactly why this line is so interesting.

Why Denver is the play:

  • This is a do-or-die game at home
  • Championship-level teams historically respond in this spot
  • Denver’s offensive ceiling is far higher than what we’ve seen recently

The Timberwolves:

  • Have been the better team so far in the series
  • But now face the challenge of closing out on the road
  • That’s often where younger teams struggle

Game 5 dynamics:

If Denver builds an early lead, this can snowball quickly

Denver plays with maximum urgency

Minnesota faces pressure to execute in a closeout environment

Our Timberwolves vs Nuggets Prediction

Blowout potential increases in elimination games when the desperate team is also the more explosive offense.

Pick: Nuggets -11.5

Today's NBA Picks

  1. Detroit Pistons -3.5
  2. Phoenix Suns +10.5
  3. Denver Nuggets -11.5
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Sunday NBA Best Bets April 26: Can the Lakers close out the Rockets? April 26, 2026
Saturday NBA Best Bets April 25: Can Denver even up the series at 2-2? April 25, 2026
Friday NBA Best Bets April 24: Can the Spurs win without Wemby? April 24, 2026
Thursday NBA Best Bets April 23: Can the Hawks go up 2-1? April 23, 2026
Wednesday NBA Best Bets April 22: Can Detroit win and cover in Game 2? April 22, 2026

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byAnthony Rome
Updated