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NBA Playoff Predictions: Will Celtics, Spurs close out series?

byAnthony Rome
April 28, 2026
NBA Playoff Predictions NBA Playoff Predictions
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Game 5s are where the playoffs really tighten up — and where the betting market often leans too heavily on series results instead of situational context.

Tonight’s slate features:

  • Two teams facing elimination
  • One pivotal swing game in a tied series

That combination typically leads to inflated spreads and value on underdogs, which is exactly where your card is positioned.

NBA Predictions for Tuesday, April 28, 2026

76ers at Celtics
Time:7:00PM ET
TV:ESPN
Hawks at Knicks
Time:8:00PM ET
TV:NBC/Peacock
Trail Blazers at Spurs
Time:9:30PM ET
TV:ESPN

Game 1: 76ers at Celtics

76ers vs Celtics Spread, Moneyline & Total

76ers logo
Tuesday, April 287:00PM ET
BOS
Celtics logo

76ers Odds

Spread+11
Total214.5
Moneyline+426

Celtics Odds

Spread-11.5
Total214.5
Moneyline-413
Click here to view real-time NBA Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — 76ers or Celtics?

76ers logo76ers
36%
64%
Celtics logoCeltics
See our live NBA Public Betting Chart.

Boston is up 3-1 and back home — which is exactly why this number is so high.

The market is pricing in:

  • A closeout
  • A talent gap
  • Momentum from the Celtics

But playoff reality says something different.

Why Philly can cover:

  • Elimination urgency → maximum effort, tighter rotations
  • Slower pace → fewer possessions, harder to win by margin
  • Role players tend to elevate in desperation spots

Even without Joel Embiid, the 76ers still have enough perimeter creation to stay competitive — especially if they control tempo and limit Boston’s transition opportunities.

Boston likely wins, but:

Double-digit spreads become harder to justify

Closeout games are often messy

Favorites tighten up offensively

Our 76ers vs Celtics Prediction

This is another inflated closeout line. Philly keeps it within striking distance.

Pick: 76ers +10.5

Game 2: Hawks at Knicks

Hawks vs Knicks Spread, Moneyline & Total

Hawks logo
Tuesday, April 288:00PM ET
NY
Knicks logo

Hawks Odds

Spread+6.5
Total213.5
Moneyline+205

Knicks Odds

Spread-6.5
Total213.5
Moneyline-250
Click here to view real-time NBA Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Hawks or Knicks?

Hawks logoHawks
40%
60%
Knicks logoKnicks
See our live NBA Public Betting Chart.

This is the most competitive game on the board — and the spread reflects that.

Series tied 2-2, but the line still leans toward New York at home. That creates value.

Why Atlanta is live:

  • Their offensive versatility creates matchup problems
  • They can stretch the floor and neutralize New York’s interior advantage
  • Pace works in their favor — more possessions = more variance

The Knicks:

  • Have the edge in physicality and rebounding
  • But rely heavily on half-court execution
  • Can struggle to pull away when games stay close

In a swing Game 5:

Expect a one- or two-possession finish

Expect adjustments on both sides

Expect late-game execution to decide it

Our Hawks vs Knicks Prediction

Getting 6.5 points in what projects as a tight, late-game battle is strong value.

Pick: Hawks +6.5

Game 3: Trail Blazers at Spurs

Trail Blazers vs Spurs Spread, Moneyline & Total

Trail Blazers logo
Tuesday, April 289:30PM ET
SA
Spurs logo

Trail Blazers Odds

Spread+11.5
Total216.5
Moneyline+440

Spurs Odds

Spread-11.5
Total216.5
Moneyline-599
Click here to view real-time NBA Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Trail Blazers or Spurs?

Trail Blazers logoTrail Blazers
38%
62%
Spurs logoSpurs
See our live NBA Public Betting Chart.

San Antonio leads 3-1 and is back home — another classic closeout inflation spot.

The Spurs have controlled much of the series, but this number assumes a clean, comfortable finish.

That’s not how closeout games usually play out.

Why Portland can cover:

  • Their pace and shot volume naturally create volatility
  • They generate second-chance opportunities through offensive rebounding
  • They’re playing with nothing to lose — which often leads to freer offensive play

San Antonio:

  • Elite offensively, but not dominant defensively
  • Plays fast — which actually benefits the underdog
  • May prioritize closing the series over margin

Key factor:

Fast pace = more possessions = more chances for a backdoor cover

Our Trail Blazers vs Spurs Prediction

Another double-digit spread in an elimination spot — and another opportunity to grab value.

Pick: Trail Blazers +11.5

Today's NBA Picks

  1. Philadelphia 76ers +11.5
  2. Atlanta Hawks +6.5
  3. Portland Trail Blazers +11.5
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byAnthony Rome
Updated