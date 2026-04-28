NBA Playoff Predictions: Will Celtics, Spurs close out series?

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Game 5s are where the playoffs really tighten up — and where the betting market often leans too heavily on series results instead of situational context.

Tonight’s slate features:

Two teams facing elimination

One pivotal swing game in a tied series

That combination typically leads to inflated spreads and value on underdogs, which is exactly where your card is positioned.

NBA Predictions for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 76ers at Celtics Hawks at Knicks Trail Blazers at Spurs

Game 1: 76ers at Celtics

76ers vs Celtics Spread, Moneyline & Total 76ers Odds Spread +11 Total 214.5 Moneyline +426 Celtics Odds Spread -11.5 Total 214.5 Moneyline -413

Where is the Public Money? — 76ers or Celtics? 76ers 36% 64% Celtics

Boston is up 3-1 and back home — which is exactly why this number is so high.

The market is pricing in:

A closeout

A talent gap

Momentum from the Celtics

But playoff reality says something different.

Why Philly can cover:

Elimination urgency → maximum effort, tighter rotations

→ maximum effort, tighter rotations Slower pace → fewer possessions, harder to win by margin

Role players tend to elevate in desperation spots

Even without Joel Embiid, the 76ers still have enough perimeter creation to stay competitive — especially if they control tempo and limit Boston’s transition opportunities.

Boston likely wins, but:

Double-digit spreads become harder to justify

Closeout games are often messy

Favorites tighten up offensively

Our 76ers vs Celtics Prediction

This is another inflated closeout line. Philly keeps it within striking distance.

Pick: 76ers +10.5

Game 2: Hawks at Knicks

Hawks vs Knicks Spread, Moneyline & Total Hawks Odds Spread +6.5 Total 213.5 Moneyline +205 Knicks Odds Spread -6.5 Total 213.5 Moneyline -250

Where is the Public Money? — Hawks or Knicks? Hawks 40% 60% Knicks

This is the most competitive game on the board — and the spread reflects that.

Series tied 2-2, but the line still leans toward New York at home. That creates value.

Why Atlanta is live:

Their offensive versatility creates matchup problems

creates matchup problems They can stretch the floor and neutralize New York’s interior advantage

Pace works in their favor — more possessions = more variance

The Knicks:

Have the edge in physicality and rebounding

But rely heavily on half-court execution

Can struggle to pull away when games stay close

In a swing Game 5:

Expect a one- or two-possession finish

Expect adjustments on both sides

Expect late-game execution to decide it

Our Hawks vs Knicks Prediction

Getting 6.5 points in what projects as a tight, late-game battle is strong value.

Pick: Hawks +6.5

Game 3: Trail Blazers at Spurs

Trail Blazers vs Spurs Spread, Moneyline & Total Trail Blazers Odds Spread +11.5 Total 216.5 Moneyline +440 Spurs Odds Spread -11.5 Total 216.5 Moneyline -599

Where is the Public Money? — Trail Blazers or Spurs? Trail Blazers 38% 62% Spurs

San Antonio leads 3-1 and is back home — another classic closeout inflation spot.

The Spurs have controlled much of the series, but this number assumes a clean, comfortable finish.

That’s not how closeout games usually play out.

Why Portland can cover:

Their pace and shot volume naturally create volatility

naturally create volatility They generate second-chance opportunities through offensive rebounding

They’re playing with nothing to lose — which often leads to freer offensive play

San Antonio:

Elite offensively, but not dominant defensively

Plays fast — which actually benefits the underdog

May prioritize closing the series over margin

Key factor:

Fast pace = more possessions = more chances for a backdoor cover

Our Trail Blazers vs Spurs Prediction

Another double-digit spread in an elimination spot — and another opportunity to grab value.

Pick: Trail Blazers +11.5

Today's NBA Picks

Philadelphia 76ers +11.5 Atlanta Hawks +6.5 Portland Trail Blazers +11.5