NBA Playoff Predictions: Will Celtics, Spurs close out series?

Game 5s are where the playoffs really tighten up — and where the betting market often leans too heavily on series results instead of situational context.
Tonight’s slate features:
- Two teams facing elimination
- One pivotal swing game in a tied series
That combination typically leads to inflated spreads and value on underdogs, which is exactly where your card is positioned.
NBA Predictions for Tuesday, April 28, 2026
Game 1: 76ers at Celtics
76ers vs Celtics Spread, Moneyline & Total
76ers Odds
Celtics Odds
Where is the Public Money? — 76ers or Celtics?
Boston is up 3-1 and back home — which is exactly why this number is so high.
The market is pricing in:
- A closeout
- A talent gap
- Momentum from the Celtics
But playoff reality says something different.
Why Philly can cover:
- Elimination urgency → maximum effort, tighter rotations
- Slower pace → fewer possessions, harder to win by margin
- Role players tend to elevate in desperation spots
Even without Joel Embiid, the 76ers still have enough perimeter creation to stay competitive — especially if they control tempo and limit Boston’s transition opportunities.
Boston likely wins, but:
Double-digit spreads become harder to justify
Closeout games are often messy
Favorites tighten up offensively
Our 76ers vs Celtics Prediction
This is another inflated closeout line. Philly keeps it within striking distance.
Pick: 76ers +10.5
Game 2: Hawks at Knicks
Hawks vs Knicks Spread, Moneyline & Total
Hawks Odds
Knicks Odds
Where is the Public Money? — Hawks or Knicks?
This is the most competitive game on the board — and the spread reflects that.
Series tied 2-2, but the line still leans toward New York at home. That creates value.
Why Atlanta is live:
- Their offensive versatility creates matchup problems
- They can stretch the floor and neutralize New York’s interior advantage
- Pace works in their favor — more possessions = more variance
The Knicks:
- Have the edge in physicality and rebounding
- But rely heavily on half-court execution
- Can struggle to pull away when games stay close
In a swing Game 5:
Expect a one- or two-possession finish
Expect adjustments on both sides
Expect late-game execution to decide it
Our Hawks vs Knicks Prediction
Getting 6.5 points in what projects as a tight, late-game battle is strong value.
Pick: Hawks +6.5
Game 3: Trail Blazers at Spurs
Trail Blazers vs Spurs Spread, Moneyline & Total
Trail Blazers Odds
Spurs Odds
Where is the Public Money? — Trail Blazers or Spurs?
San Antonio leads 3-1 and is back home — another classic closeout inflation spot.
The Spurs have controlled much of the series, but this number assumes a clean, comfortable finish.
That’s not how closeout games usually play out.
Why Portland can cover:
- Their pace and shot volume naturally create volatility
- They generate second-chance opportunities through offensive rebounding
- They’re playing with nothing to lose — which often leads to freer offensive play
San Antonio:
- Elite offensively, but not dominant defensively
- Plays fast — which actually benefits the underdog
- May prioritize closing the series over margin
Key factor:
Fast pace = more possessions = more chances for a backdoor cover
Our Trail Blazers vs Spurs Prediction
Another double-digit spread in an elimination spot — and another opportunity to grab value.
Pick: Trail Blazers +11.5
Today's NBA Picks
- Philadelphia 76ers +11.5
- Atlanta Hawks +6.5
- Portland Trail Blazers +11.5