MLB Predictions: Are Angels best bet on the board for Tuesday?

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Tuesday’s card is built around clear pitching edges and market mispricing on young arms. You’ve got one strong favorite worth laying the number, a near pick’em with upside, and a road favorite in a very favorable matchup.

MLB Predictions for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 Giants at Phillies Red Sox at Blue Jays Angels at White Sox

Game 1: Giants at Phillies

Yankees vs Giants Run Line, Moneyline & Total Yankees Odds Run Line +1.5 Total 8 Moneyline +135 Giants Odds Run Line -1.5 Total 8 Moneyline -163

Where is the Public Money? — Giants or Phillies? Giants 43% 57% Phillies

Pitching Matchup: Tyler Mahle vs. Jesús Luzardo

This is the most straightforward edge on the board.

Jesús Luzardo gives the Philadelphia Phillies a clear advantage on the mound. His ability to miss bats and limit hard contact makes him a difficult matchup, especially against a Giants lineup that can struggle with consistency.

Tyler Mahle, while capable, is far more volatile. When his command slips, he’s prone to giving up extra-base hits and big innings—something that’s dangerous in a hitter-friendly environment like Philadelphia.

The Phillies also bring the more reliable offense into this matchup. If they get to Mahle early, this game can tilt quickly.

Our Giants vs Phillies Prediction

Even at -157, this is a spot where the favorite is justified.

Betting Pick: Phillies -157

Game 2: Red Sox at Blue Jays

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Run Line, Moneyline & Total Red Sox Odds Run Line +1.5 Total 7.5 Moneyline -105 Blue Jays Odds Run Line -1.5 Total 7.5 Moneyline -115

Where is the Public Money? — Red Sox or Blue Jays? Red Sox 51% 49% Blue Jays

Pitching Matchup: Payton Tolle vs. Trey Yesavage

This is a classic early-season “unknown vs. unknown” pitching matchup—but that’s where the edge comes in.

Both starters are still establishing themselves, which shifts the focus to lineup strength and overall roster quality. The Toronto Blue Jays have the more proven offense, capable of producing runs in multiple ways and capitalizing on mistakes from inexperienced arms.

At near pick’em pricing, backing the more complete lineup is the right move.

Our Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction

If this turns into a bullpen game early—and that’s very possible—the Blue Jays still hold the edge.

Betting Pick: Blue Jays -108

Game 3: Angels at White Sox

Angels vs White Sox Run Line, Moneyline & Total Angels Odds Run Line -1.5 Total 7.5 Moneyline -131 White Sox Odds Run Line +1.5 Total 7.5 Moneyline +109

Where is the Public Money? — Angels or White Sox? Angels 77% 33% White Sox

Pitching Matchup: José Soriano vs. Davis Martin

This matchup leans toward Los Angeles due to both pitching upside and overall team profile.

José Soriano brings power stuff and the ability to generate weak contact when he’s locating. Against a White Sox lineup that has struggled to produce consistently, that’s a strong advantage.

Davis Martin, on the other hand, is more contact-oriented and doesn’t have much margin for error. Against a lineup with more athleticism and scoring versatility, that can lead to trouble over the course of the game.

Our Angels vs White Sox Prediction

The Los Angeles Angels don’t need to dominate—they just need to play clean, efficient baseball, and this matchup sets up well for that.

Betting Pick: Angels -125

Today's MLB Picks

Philadelphia Phillies -157 Toronto Blue Jays -108 Los Angeles Angels -125