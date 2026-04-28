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MLB Predictions: Are Angels best bet on the board for Tuesday?

byAnthony Rome
April 28, 2026
MLB Predictions MLB Predictions
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Tuesday’s card is built around clear pitching edges and market mispricing on young arms. You’ve got one strong favorite worth laying the number, a near pick’em with upside, and a road favorite in a very favorable matchup.

MLB Predictions for Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Giants at Phillies
Time:6:40PM ET
TV:MLB TV
Red Sox at Blue Jays
Time:7:07PM ET
TV:MLB TV
Angels at White Sox
Time:7:40PM ET
TV:MLB.TV

Game 1: Giants at Phillies

Yankees vs Giants Run Line, Moneyline & Total

Yankees logo
Tuesday, April 286:40PM ET
PHI
Giants logo

Yankees Odds

Run Line+1.5
Total8
Moneyline+135

Giants Odds

Run Line-1.5
Total8
Moneyline-163
Click here to view real-time MLB Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Giants or Phillies?

Giants logoGiants
43%
57%
Phillies logoPhillies
See our live MLB Public Betting Chart.

Pitching Matchup: Tyler Mahle vs. Jesús Luzardo

This is the most straightforward edge on the board.

Jesús Luzardo gives the Philadelphia Phillies a clear advantage on the mound. His ability to miss bats and limit hard contact makes him a difficult matchup, especially against a Giants lineup that can struggle with consistency.

Tyler Mahle, while capable, is far more volatile. When his command slips, he’s prone to giving up extra-base hits and big innings—something that’s dangerous in a hitter-friendly environment like Philadelphia.

The Phillies also bring the more reliable offense into this matchup. If they get to Mahle early, this game can tilt quickly.

Our Giants vs Phillies Prediction

Even at -157, this is a spot where the favorite is justified.

Betting Pick: Phillies -157

Game 2: Red Sox at Blue Jays

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Run Line, Moneyline & Total

Red Sox logo
Tuesday, April 287:07PM ET
TOR
Blue Jays logo

Red Sox Odds

Run Line+1.5
Total7.5
Moneyline-105

Blue Jays Odds

Run Line-1.5
Total7.5
Moneyline-115
Click here to view real-time MLB Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Red Sox or Blue Jays?

Red Sox logoRed Sox
51%
49%
Blue Jays logoBlue Jays
See our live MLB Public Betting Chart.

Pitching Matchup: Payton Tolle vs. Trey Yesavage

This is a classic early-season “unknown vs. unknown” pitching matchup—but that’s where the edge comes in.

Both starters are still establishing themselves, which shifts the focus to lineup strength and overall roster quality. The Toronto Blue Jays have the more proven offense, capable of producing runs in multiple ways and capitalizing on mistakes from inexperienced arms.

At near pick’em pricing, backing the more complete lineup is the right move.

Our Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction

If this turns into a bullpen game early—and that’s very possible—the Blue Jays still hold the edge.

Betting Pick: Blue Jays -108

Game 3: Angels at White Sox

Angels vs White Sox Run Line, Moneyline & Total

Angels logo
Thursday, April 287:40PM ET
CHW
White Sox logo

Angels Odds

Run Line-1.5
Total7.5
Moneyline-131

White Sox Odds

Run Line+1.5
Total7.5
Moneyline+109
Click here to view real-time MLB Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Angels or White Sox?

Angels logoAngels
77%
33%
White Sox logoWhite Sox
See our live MLB Public Betting Chart.

Pitching Matchup: José Soriano vs. Davis Martin

This matchup leans toward Los Angeles due to both pitching upside and overall team profile.

José Soriano brings power stuff and the ability to generate weak contact when he’s locating. Against a White Sox lineup that has struggled to produce consistently, that’s a strong advantage.

Davis Martin, on the other hand, is more contact-oriented and doesn’t have much margin for error. Against a lineup with more athleticism and scoring versatility, that can lead to trouble over the course of the game.

Our Angels vs White Sox Prediction

The Los Angeles Angels don’t need to dominate—they just need to play clean, efficient baseball, and this matchup sets up well for that.

Betting Pick: Angels -125

Today's MLB Picks

  1. Philadelphia Phillies -157
  2. Toronto Blue Jays -108
  3. Los Angeles Angels -125
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byAnthony Rome
Updated