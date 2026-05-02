Saturday NBA Best Bets May 2: Can the 76ers cover on the road in Game 7?

Saturday has 1 game on the NBA slate as the first week of May 2026 ramps up. It’s Philadelphia at Boston in a Game 7, and it’s the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The game will start at 7:30 PM ET and will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

Can the Celtics cover the 8.5-point spread as home favorites against the 76ers? Will the game go over the total of 205.5 points?

I’ll make picks for the spread and total below. Read on for our Saturday NBA Best Bets May 2 article.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

NBA Best Bet: Philadelphia 76ers +8.5 over Boston Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers are primed to cover the 8.5-point spread as road underdogs in Game 7 of the first round against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night.

The 76ers consistently deliver in this spot, boasting a strong 26-18 ATS road record alongside an impressive 5-2 ATS mark in playoff and play-in games this season. The Sixers have also had success in Eastern Conference play this season, as shown by a 34-25 ATS record. They’ve also fared well in Atlantic division matchups, going 13-9 ATS in division play this year.

Recent trends also heavily favor Philly; they are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games overall and hold a significant 6-3-1 ATS mark in their last 10 matchups against Boston. Expect a tight battle that easily stays within the number.

At the time that this is being written, 62% of the public bets are on Philadelphia +8.5. If you want to see all the public betting splits for the NBA slate this weekend, head over to our NBA public betting chart page.

Final score projection: See next pick.

NBA Best Bet: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Over 205.5

The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics are primed to eclipse the 205.5-point total in Saturday night’s Game 7 showdown.

The over is 27-25 in Philadelphia’s games when they are playing on 1 day of rest this season. Extending that trend, the over is 50-42-2 in the Sixers’ games when they’re playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of the 2024 season.

In that same span, the over is a highly profitable 54-46-1 in Philly’s games when they are playing on 1 day of rest. Both rested offenses should shoot and make enough three-pointers to top this number.

The over for Saturday’s Game 7 is listed at -110 at most sportsbooks. If you’d like to view all the money line, spread, and total odds for this weekend’s slate of NBA games, check out our NBA betting odds page.

Final score projection: BOSTON CELTICS 108, PHILADELPHIA 76ERS 106.

Saturday NBA Best Bets May 2

Philadelphia 76ers +8.5 Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Over 205.5

🥅 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Follow: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.